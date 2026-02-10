FBI Releases Image of Masked and Gloved Suspect in Nancy Guthrie Investigation

The FBI released images recovered from Nancy Guthrie’s front door security camera Tuesday, showing a person in a ski mask and gloves who is suspected of kidnapping the missing 84-year-old mother of the “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie more than a week ago.

The terrifying black-and-white photos and short video clips were shared by FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices,” the X post read. “The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

As the investigation pressed into an 11th day, authorities continued to ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The videos show the person, wearing what appears to be a holstered gun and full backpack, approaching the door and immediately attempting to block or disable the door’s Nest camera.

At one point the suspect moves away from the door to pull up a cluster of plant material, which are affixed to the recording device to block it.

Savannah Guthrie posted some of the video shortly after the release on Instagram, writing: “Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen the night of Jan. 31, when family dropped her off at her Tucson home after a dinner and game night. She was reported missing late-midday Sunday after not attending church, and authorities have so far not identified any persons of interest or suspect vehicles.

Since then, several media outlets, including TMZ and local Tucson TV stations, reported receiving ransom notes demanding millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency. Investigators were reportedly evaluating multiple ransom communications, and have already made one arrest of a Southern California man who’s accused of transmitting a false demand, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have made multiple public pleas with her captors, saying they would pay the demands and pleading for the safe return of their elderly mother, who relies on medications.

“We received your message, and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie, with siblings Camron and Annie at her side, said in a Saturday evening Instagram post. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”