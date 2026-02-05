Nancy Guthrie: One Ransom Imposter Arrested, Still No Kidnapping Suspects

Officials in Arizona still believe Savannah Guthrie’s missing 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie is alive, five days after she was first reported missing. However, there are still no suspects even after one person was arrested for an imposter ransom note.

“Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there. We want her home. The sheriff’s department, along with all of our partners at the FBI, have been working around the clock, and we just want her home and to find a way to get to the bottom of all of this,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a Thursday press conference. “We saw last night, the family. You know, they just hurt, understandably so. And so I really want you to know this entire team here, those behind me and our community are hurting with you. We really just want mom back.”

Nanos also confirmed blood found on the porch belongs to Nancy. While software at the home detected someone or something approaching her house, he confirmed there was no video available as a doorbell camera was removed, though no cameras were smashed. He would not discuss possible forced entry.

The sheriff once again noted, “We have nobody of interest or any suspects that you would consider a prime suspect. We’re just not there.” He would not officially rule out any family members being involved.

“To those imposters who are trying to take advantage of profit from this situation, we will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions,” the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Tucson office added.

Edwards also stated that the family’s response to any ransom notes are of their own accord, though one note sent to media mentioned an Apple Watch and a floodlight, which is why they’re taking it “very seriously.” The first deadline is 5 o’clock Thursday, with a second left unspecified.

The updates came the morning after Savannah and her siblings issued a video message to both their mother and her suspected kidnappers on Wednesday, tearfully begging for her safe return while acknowledging their alleged ransom notes.

“We are ready to talk,” the NBC anchor said alongside brother Camron and sister Annie. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

Nancy was reported missing by her family on Sunday at around noon local time after missing church services.

“We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here, she’s present, she’s alive — and we want to save her,” Sheriff Nanos told “Today” earlier on Wednesday. He also stated they did not have any suspects or persons of interest, despite rumors to the contrary.

Arizona officials previously confirmed this is not a missing persons case, but rather a possible kidnapping or overnight abduction, as she was “taken from the home against her will” and “did not leave on her own.” Nancy is also in need of vital medication for a non-dementia-related physical condition.

Savannah has been absent from “The Today Show” this week as the search for her mom continues. She was also forced to bow out of hosting 2026 Winter Olympics coverage ahead of the Milano Cortina Games, which begin this weekend.