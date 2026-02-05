Media figures across the spectrum — including Jake Tapper, Katie Couric, Megyn Kelly and Deborah Roberts — were among the many prominent journalists to come together in support of Savannah Guthrie and her siblings’ ongoing search for their mother Nancy Guthrie this week.

“Savannah Guthrie is exactly who you think she is: kind, considerate, smart, dedicated, loving, a woman of faith,” CNN’s Tapper wrote in an X post on Thursday. “Her mother is one of the only people I’ve ever met even kinder than Savannah. Whoever has Nancy Guthrie please bring her back to her family.”

“This is absolutely gutting. My heart is breaking for the Guthrie family,” Couric wrote on Instagram, resharing the Guthrie siblings’ video message begging for a confirmation of life from Nancy’s supposed captor. “Anyone with information please call 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

“My heart is aching for Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, who made a wrenching plea for the safe return of their beloved mom, Nancy. Just unimaginable pain for this family,” Roberts wrote on X.

While Kelly reshared the siblings’ video and called the situation a “nightmare.” “Pray for Nancy to come home,” the independent journalist and podcaster wrote.

David French, a columnist for the New York Times shared prayers for Guthrie and her family, writing, “This is so horrible,” French said. “This is so horrible. God bless the Guthrie family.”

Others sounded off on Nancy’s disappearance, calling for anyone with information to come forward.

“Please pray for her safe return,” NBC News’ Anne Thompson wrote on X. “And again, if you know anything, please call the police.”

Candle lit at ⁦@NotreDame⁩ Grotto for Nancy Guthrie, mom of ⁦@SavannahGuthrie. Please pray for her safe return. And again, if you know anything, please call the police. pic.twitter.com/zaYYs9pEBw — Anne Thompson (@annenbcnews) February 4, 2026

Officials in Arizona still believe Nancy is alive, five days after she was first reported missing. However, there are still no suspects even after one person was arrested Thursday for posing as a kidnapper with forged ransom note.

“Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there. We want her home. The sheriff’s department, along with all of our partners at the FBI, have been working around the clock, and we just want her home and to find a way to get to the bottom of all of this,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a Thursday press conference. “We saw last night, the family. You know, they just hurt, understandably so. And so I really want you to know this entire team here, those behind me and our community are hurting with you. We really just want mom back.”

Nanos also confirmed blood found on the porch belongs to Nancy. While software at the home detected someone or something approaching her house, he confirmed there was no video available as a doorbell camera was removed, though no cameras were smashed. He would not discuss possible forced entry.

Savannah has been absent from anchoring “Today” this week as the search for her mom continues. She also bowed out of hosting the network’s 2026 Winter Olympics coverage and its Opening Ceremony ahead of the Milano Cortina Games, which begin this weekend.

See more media figures and journalists sounding off on Guthrie’s disappearance — and calling for her safe return — below.

Savannah Guthrie is one of the kindest broadcasters I’ve ever met. She and her family do not deserve this living hell. Prayers for her mom, and a safe, miraculous reunion for all. Here is my latest for @DailyMail : https://t.co/Mnux0AgDMs — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) February 5, 2026

A couple of years ago I was at a lunch with @SavannahGuthrie and as we walked out into the cold I asked if she'd make a video for my Mom – who happens to be a fan. She didn't hesitate and immediately recorded the sweetest message for my Mom. I know how much she loves her… — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) February 5, 2026

Tonight, I’m praying without ceasing for Savannah Guthrie and her siblings as they make a worldwide plea for the safe return of their 84 year old Mother Nancy Guthrie.

Notice that Savannah talks directly to anyone who may have written a ransom note: “Reach out to us. We are… pic.twitter.com/QPJhE8Pf67 — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) February 5, 2026