FBI Says Black Glove Found Near Nancy Guthrie Home Appears to Be Visual Match From Surveillance Video, Contains DNA

The FBI is analyzing DNA evidence recovered from a black glove found near the Arizona home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, and says the glove appears to be the same kind worn by a man seen in a surveillance video released last week.

The glove, discovered mid-week as searchers combed the area surrounding Guthrie’s residence, was one of more than a dozen that were collected. Most were determined to have been discarded by searchers themselves, but the black glove in question is distinct, the FBI said in a statement to several news outlets including CBS News.

“The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video,” the FBI said in the statement.

The FBI said it received preliminary DNA testing results Saturday and was awaiting confirmation Sunday before submitting what it described as an “unknown male profile” into the national DNA database used by law enforcement. Once confirmed, the profile can be compared against DNA records nationwide.

“This process typically takes 24 hours from when the bureau receives DNA,” the FBI said.

Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen Jan. 31 and reported missing the following day. Authorities believe she was abducted from her home during the night.

Last week, the FBI released images and a description of a suspect recovered from doorbell surveillance video. The individual is described as a man of average build, approximately 5-feet-9 inches to 5-feet-10 inches tall, wearing a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

Investigators are also continuing to examine the source of a ransom message sent to Tucson CBS affiliate KOLD demanding payment in cryptocurrency. The Guthrie family previously said it was willing to pay despite receiving no proof that Nancy Guthrie was alive, and has issued multiple public video pleas for her return.

Law enforcement agencies have searched at least two homes as part of the investigation, according to officials. On Friday evening, deputies and a SWAT team from the Pima County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence less than two miles from Guthrie’s home.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told KOLD the search followed up on a lead and did not result in an arrest. He also confirmed that a traffic stop involving a person of interest was conducted, and that the individual cooperated and was later released.

Another individual was briefly detained during a separate traffic stop connected to the investigation south of Tucson last week and was also released.