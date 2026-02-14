Nancy Guthrie Update: SWAT Team Conducts Operation at Tucson Home

The Pima County SWAT team descended upon a Tucson neighborhood Friday evening in connection with the Nancy Guthrie investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department told media that the neighborhood, which is located about five minutes away from Nancy’s house, was blocked off as officials conducted an operation tied to the disappearance of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, who has been missing for 13 days. The FBI and Sheriff’s Department were also on the scene.

Per the PCSD, reports that “current law enforcement activity is surrounding a home belonging to a former county attorney is NOT accurate.” They also noted that a “written statement is forthcoming.”

However, Sheriff Chris Nanos did note to KOLD Friday evening, “We are actively working a lead at First and Orange Grove. I cannot say anything else.”

Three people are said to have been detained amid Friday night’s law enforcement activity, according to multiple media reports. It’s currently unclear if anyone is a suspect, but local law enforcement sources told Fox News that, following a tip, two men and one of their moms were detained.

The update comes after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Thursday that more detainments tied to the case were likely, as officials were combing through thousands of tips, including calls and messages. Additionally, investigators reached out to Nancy’s neighbors for doorbell footage, asking them to provide surveillance from specific dates tied to the investigation.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed they located several items of evidence, including black gloves, which were submitted for DNA analysis. On Friday, investigators in the Nancy Guthrie case disclosed they’re working to identify unknown DNA found at the Tucson property belonging to Nancy.

The FBI shared Thursday afternoon that they could confirm the suspect’s height and the backpack he was carrying in previously released Nest camera footage. They also upped the reward to $100,000.

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build,” FBI Phoenix wrote on X. “In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack. We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case.”

Savannah issued a statement Thursday, penning an optimistic message on Instagram amid the ongoing search for her mother: “Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope.”

Nancy was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when family dropped her off at her home after a dinner and a game night. However, by late-midday Sunday, Nancy was reported missing after not attending church.

In the days following, several media outlets, including TMZ and local Tucson TV stations, reported receiving ransom notes demanding millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency. On Tuesday evening, both TMZ and KGUN reported that there was activity in the bitcoin account tied to the alleged ransom notes.

Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron, made multiple public pleas to Nancy’s captors, stating they would pay the demands while begging for their mother’s safe return.

“We received your message, and we understand,” Savannah, with her siblings at her side, said in a Saturday evening Instagram post. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”