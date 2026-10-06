Skydance Is Here: Warner Bros. Tower, New York Offices Quickly Get Rebranded Following Merger

Skydance wasted no time following the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger before they started slapping their logo on assets.
On Tuesday, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery officially closed their $110 billion merger. The move created an entertainment behemoth that will oversee multiple streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, HBO Max and Discovery+, and TV networks like CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, HBO and CNN. It will also oversee a vast library of IP, such as “Harry Potter,” the DC Universe, “Game of Thrones,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and more.
That also left Skydance with a number of new buildings and properties to slap their name on, and they wasted no time. Within hours, “A Skydance Corporation” was put up under the iconic Warner Bros. water tower. The WB offices also earned some new Skydance and Paramount decals on the windows and the websites got a quick update to reflect the merger closure as well.
“Today is a historic day, not just for Skydance but for our entire industry. From the start, our ambition was to bring these two storied studios together and create a stronger competitor, with the talent, resources, and reach to tell great stories in every genre, on every platform, for audiences everywhere,” CEO David Ellison said in a statement Tuesday. “Now that ambition is a reality.”
“We’re grateful to everyone who made this possible – the employees, creative talent, and production teams of both companies, who worked tirelessly to get us here and inspire audiences around the world every day, as well as the advisors and partners who guided this transaction to completion,” he added. “Our focus now turns to the future: building a company that empowers creatives, entertains audiences and rewards shareholders. We couldn’t be more excited to get to work.”
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