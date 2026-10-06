Skydance Is Here: Warner Bros. Tower, New York Offices Quickly Get Rebranded Following Merger

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Skydance wasted no time following the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger before they started slapping their logo on assets.

On Tuesday, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery officially closed their $110 billion merger. The move created an entertainment behemoth that will oversee multiple streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, HBO Max and Discovery+, and TV networks like CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, HBO and CNN. It will also oversee a vast library of IP, such as “Harry Potter,” the DC Universe, “Game of Thrones,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and more.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 6: A Skydance billboard outside of Paramount Global headquarters in Times Square, on October 6, 2026 in New York, New York. Paramount’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery closed Tuesday. The new company is called Skydance and trades under the ticker “SKYD.” (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

That also left Skydance with a number of new buildings and properties to slap their name on, and they wasted no time. Within hours, “A Skydance Corporation” was put up under the iconic Warner Bros. water tower. The WB offices also earned some new Skydance and Paramount decals on the windows and the websites got a quick update to reflect the merger closure as well.

“Today is a historic day, not just for Skydance but for our entire industry. From the start, our ambition was to bring these two storied studios together and create a stronger competitor, with the talent, resources, and reach to tell great stories in every genre, on every platform, for audiences everywhere,” CEO David Ellison said in a statement Tuesday. “Now that ambition is a reality.”

“We’re grateful to everyone who made this possible – the employees, creative talent, and production teams of both companies, who worked tirelessly to get us here and inspire audiences around the world every day, as well as the advisors and partners who guided this transaction to completion,” he added. “Our focus now turns to the future: building a company that empowers creatives, entertains audiences and rewards shareholders. We couldn’t be more excited to get to work.”

You can check out the images below.

A Skydance billboard outside of Paramount Global headquarters in Times Square, on October 6, 2026 in New York, New York. Paramount’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery closed Tuesday. The new company is called Skydance and trades under the ticker “SKYD.” (Credit: Adam Gray/Getty Images)

In an aerial view, the Warner Bros. water tower has “A Skydance Corporation” added to it at Warner Bros. Studio on October 06, 2026 in Burbank, California. Paramount Skydance completed its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, creating a new global entertainment company called Skydance that combines major film studios, streaming services Paramount+ and HBO Max, and news networks CBS and CNN. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Warner Bros' offices are now being updated to reflect the new merged company's launch.



(via: @MattBelloni) pic.twitter.com/C7u7Ya1aMb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 6, 2026