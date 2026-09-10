Spencer Pratt Calls Out Mayor Karen Bass’ Fire Safety Plans After 25-Acre Blaze Ignites in Los Angeles

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Spencer Pratt took aim at Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ fire safety plans as a 25-acre blaze ignited on the westside of Los Angeles, Calif.

The Hills alum, who ran against Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman for mayor before being edged out in June during the primary, took to X on Wednesday evening and released a video message attacking the incumbent mayor for running the city’s water supply “through a rubber hose through six miles of flammable brush.”

“That’s right. Some of you may remember that Karen and LADWP infamously drained our 117 million gallon reservoir during fire season right before the Palisades fire,” the reality star, who lost his home in the 2025 Palisades fire, said. “During the peak of the firestorm, our hydrants went dry, leaving firefighters helpless, forcing them to stand and watch everything burn to the ground.”

As Pratt went on, he called out the many infrastructure issues that have plagued the city in 2026, including a July sink hole caused by a water main break in West Hollywood, Calif.

“As you look around LA and you see a new water main break every other day, flooding businesses, destroying the roads, our neglected infrastructure is absolutely crumbling all around us,” he noted. “If water is so damn precious in California, why are we so reckless with it? We are truly being led by the most incompetent and negligent crooks imaginable.”

Pratt then bemoaned the fact that Santa Ynez Reservoir in Pacific Palisades has been drained once again, claiming this has left residents vulnerable in fire season.

“Right now, we’re in the middle of fire season, and our reservoirs are still empty,” he stated. “They drained the Santa Ynez Reservoir again because the tarp that they repaired had to be replaced entirely. And since we’re moving at Karen speed, we’ve been without water for another year, with no end in sight.”

Watch his full video below. A representative for the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Just when you thought she couldn’t get any dumber…she goes and does something like this. pic.twitter.com/rfMouf7DOs — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 10, 2026

Pratt’s criticism of Bass, while not new, came about an hour after a brush fire ignited near the Getty Center in Los Angeles. The brush fire, labeled the Getty Fire, broke out at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, causing a large plume of smoke to rise above the 405 freeway. In addition to closing the Getty Center, local evacuation warnings were sent to Bel-Air residents.

“I’ve spoken with Chief Moore, and LAFD personnel are on the scene responding to a roughly 5-acre brush fire in Bel Air near the Getty Center,” Mayor Bass shared on X as word of the fire first broke. “LAFD ground crews and helicopters are working to suppress and contain the fire.”

By 6 p.m., LAFD shared that 20 acres of “well-involved brush” was burning, reiterating the claim that ground crews and helicopters were working to contain the flames.

LAFD then shared nearly 15 minutes later that “forward progress stopped,” estimating that the fire covered 25 total acres.

“Evacuation warnings remain in effect while approximately 185 LAFD members remain on scene for mop up and containment operations,” the alert added.