‘Star Wars’ Shakeup: Disneyland Walks Back Galaxy’s Edge Theme, Adds Darth Vader and Han Solo

Starting this spring, Disneyland’s “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” is getting an overhaul that fans have demanded since it was added to the Anaheim theme park in 2019, bringing in characters and elements from the franchise’s original trilogy.

Originally rooted specifically in the Disney-distributed sequel trilogy that began with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” a decade ago, “Galaxy’s Edge” was set on the planet of Batuu during the war between the First Order and the Resistance. Disney is now walking that back, moving Batuu back in time to the period of “Return of the Jedi” and the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” which is set just after the Galactic Empire’s downfall.

This is in an effort to bring in classic characters from the original trilogy as well as the Mandalorian and his young companion Grogu, who are getting their own feature film in theaters this Memorial Day weekend. The interactive ride “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run” will also get a new mission based around “The Mandalorian” this May, and Mando will be walking around the park for meet and greets alongside Ahsoka Tano.

As for the original trilogy additions, Chewbacca, who has been a part of meet and greets with parkgoers in front of the Millennium Falcon since the opening of “Galaxy’s Edge,” will soon be joined by Han Solo. Leia Organa will also be added to the park in an outfit inspired by her look on Hoth in “The Empire Strikes Back.” And of course, Darth Vader will make appearances flanked by Imperial Stormtoopers in front of a TIE Fighter where sequel trilogy foe Kylo Ren once appeared.

Beyond the characters, the “Galaxy’s Edge” overhaul is expanding to the design of the area, as several stores are getting new looks and names to fit the earlier timeframe. John Williams’ famed music from the original trilogy will also play throughout the area.

That’s not to say that the sequel trilogy is getting completely purged from “Galaxy’s Edge.” “Rise of the Resistance,” the land’s signature ride, will remain unchanged. The ride features all the major characters from “The Force Awakens” as parkgoers play the role of Resistance members who are captured by the First Order and must make their escape. The Jedi heroine of those films, Rey, has also been a popular meet and greet character at the parks and will still be available for photo ops closer to “Rise of the Resistance.”

The new “Galaxy’s Edge” will debut in Disneyland this April.