The powerful storms that pummeled the Northeast and postponed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade have had another unintended effect. On Thanksgiving, strong winds displaced the tarp-covered scaffolding in front of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., revealing that President Trump’s name is no longer on the building.

Back in December 2025, the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees — mostly handpicked by Trump — voted to add Trump’s name to the landmark, long considered a living memorial to John F. Kennedy since its groundbreaking in 1964.

The following day, metal letters were added above the existing name to read The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, despite protests from the public, historical preservationists and the Kennedy family.

In May 2026, judge Christopher Cooper ruled that Trump’s name could not be added to the building without congressional approval, nor could it be associated with any promotional materials and signs.

“Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,” Cooper wrote at the time, ordering the letters be removed within 14 days.

Scaffolding was erected and workers were heard working, but no one actually knew if the letters were removed because a giant tarp blocked the view.

However, Thursday’s nor’easter blew away that tarp, confirming Trumps name was indeed removed, as you can see in NBC 4’s post below:

Most of the tarp remains attached to the scaffolding after the Thanksgiving storm. But an upper corner of the tarp detached itself and now shows the empty wall where Trump’s name used to be. https://t.co/GM6rtuQkoE — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) November 27, 2026

The same board voted to close the Kennedy Center in September, citing repairs and renovations. Trump then threatened that the Center would be “ripped down” if his administration’s efforts weren’t recognized. Cooper ruled that the building could not be demolished or any new structures be built without 30 days notice.

With the Center closed, the annual Kennedy Center Honors, which have recognized performing arts contributions to American culture since 1978, will be moved for the first time.

The 2026 Kennedy Center Honors, recognizing Paul Anka, David Foster, Andy Garcia, David Mamet and Barbara Mandrell, will be held at Capital One Arena on Dec. 7.

The 2025 ceremony, hosted by President Donald Trump, drew 3.01 million viewers on CBS, the smallest audience in the Honors’ history. The telecast was also streamed on Paramount+. Honorees included Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford and the rock band Kiss.