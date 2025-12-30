Tatiana Schlossberg, Writer and Granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, Dies at 35

Tatiana Schlossberg, a celebrated writer and the granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, has died. She was 35.

Schlossberg’s family — which includes mother Caroline Kennedy and father Edwin Schlossberg — confirmed the news with an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing, “Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts.”

She previously disclosed her terminal cancer diagnosis in November in a poignant essay, titled “A Battle With My Blood,” for The New Yorker. In the piece, the mother of two opened up about learning that she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, with a rare mutation called Inversion 3, after giving birth to her second child in May 2024.

In addition to detailing her difficult medical journey, Schlossberg used her platform to call out her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who she called an “embarrassment” to their storied family.

“Throughout my treatment, he had been on the national stage: previously a Democrat, he was running for President as an Independent, but mostly as an embarrassment to me and the rest of my immediate family,” she wrote at the time. “Suddenly, the health-care system on which I relied felt strained, shaky. Doctors and scientists at Columbia, including [husband George Moran], didn’t know if they would be able to continue their research, or even have jobs.”

Born May 5, 1990 in New York City, Schlossberg was the second child born to Caroline Kennedy (the only surviving child of JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis) and Edwin Schlossberg, who previously welcomed daughter Rose Kennedy Schlossberg in 1988. The couple later welcomed son John “Jack” Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg in 1993.

Schlossberg was raised alongside her siblings in Manhattan, where she attended the Brearley School and the Trinity School. She later attended Yale University, where she graduated with a degree in history.

However, she notably served as the editor-in-chief for the Yale Herald while enrolled at the university.

After receiving her master’s degree in American History from the University of Oxford, Schlossberg pursued a career in journalism, where she interned for the Vineyard Gazette and worked as a reporter for the New Jersey-based publication The Record. She also worked for The New York Times as a Metro reporter after previously interning for the paper. Schlossberg later pivoted to the science and climate beat before exiting the outlet in 2017.

In 2019, she released her nonfiction book, “Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have,” which explored the hidden impacts one has on the environment.

Schlossberg is survived by her husband, George Moran, who she married in 2017 at her family’s famed Martha’s Vineyard estate, and their children, Edwin and Josephine.