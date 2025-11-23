Maria Shriver, Meghan McCain and more shared their support for Tatiana Schlossberg after she revealed her terminal cancer diagnosis on Saturday.

“If you can only read one thing today, please make/take the time for this extraordinary piece of writing by my cousin Caroline’s extraordinary daughter Tatiana,” Shriver, a journalist and former First Lady of California, wrote in an X post on Saturday.

“Tatiana is a beautiful writer, journalist, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend,” she continued. “This piece is about what she has been going through for the last year and a half. It’s an ode to all the doctors and nurses who toil on the frontlines of humanity. It’s so many things, but best to read it yourself, and be blown away by one woman’s life story. And let it be a reminder to be grateful for the life you are living today, right now, this very minute.”

If you can only read one thing today, please make take the time for this extraordinary piece of writing by my cousin Caroline's extraordinary daughter Tatiana. Tatiana is a beautiful writer, journalist, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. This piece is about what she has… https://t.co/cbgYiTQv48 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 22, 2025

McCain also took to social media weigh in on the news of Schlossberg’s diagnosis, calling it “devastating.”

“Absolutely devastating and heartbreaking piece,” McCain wrote in an X post. “Sending Tatiana and the entire Schlossberg/Kennedy family prayers, healing and peace in this journey. Life is so precious.”

Absolutely devastating and heartbreaking piece – sending Tatiana and the entire Schlossberg/Kennedy family prayers, healing and peace in this journey. Life is so precious. https://t.co/fgGESzCxoY — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 22, 2025

Schlossberg’s brother Jack Schlosseberg voiced his support for his sister by sharing a link and images of her essay to his Instagram stories. In his last two story posts, he wrote: “Life is short — let it rip.”

Jack Schlossberg’s Instagram story. (@jackuno)

In a weekend essay, titled “A Battle With My Blood,” for The New Yorker, the 35-year-old mother of two opened up about learning that she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, with a rare mutation called Inversion 3, after giving birth to her second child in May 2024. Aside from detailing the extensive and brutal medical journey, she slammed her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as an “embarrassment” to their storied family.

“Throughout my treatment, he had been on the national stage: previously a Democrat, he was running for President as an Independent, but mostly as an embarrassment to me and the rest of my immediate family,” Schlossberg wrote. “Suddenly, the health-care system on which I relied felt strained, shaky. Doctors and scientists at Columbia, including [husband George Moran], didn’t know if they would be able to continue their research, or even have jobs.”

She continued: “As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers; slashed billions in funding from the National Institutes of Health, the world’s largest sponsor of medical research; and threatened to oust the panel of medical experts charged with recommending preventive cancer screenings. Hundreds of N.I.H. grants and clinical trials were cancelled, affecting thousands of patients. I worried about funding for leukemia and bone-marrow research at Memorial Sloan Kettering. I worried about the trials that were my only shot at remission.”

Several figures in media and politics have come forward in support of Schlossberg. See their responses below.

i've rarely read a story i can identify with so completely.



like Tatiana, i had no idea that i was sick w/a deadly disease before learning i had Acute Myeloid Leukemia.



i only wish Tatiana was as lucky in her AML treatment as i've been.



God bless herhttps://t.co/rQwUcyy1c4 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 22, 2025

Read every word of this brave and courageous story from young mother, Tatiana Schlossberg (daughter of Caroline Kennedy) about her leukemia battle in the midst of the threats her uncle @RobertKennedyJr and Trump pose to our entire health care system as they gut medical care,… https://t.co/ZjBdDUlTmS — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) November 22, 2025

The juxtaposition of the Nuzzi/Lizza/Bobby Kennedy circus and this absolutely heart-wrenching essay from Kennedy's cousin, Tatiana Schlossberg, is pretty profound https://t.co/9cxENedIX2 — Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) November 22, 2025

This beautiful, gut-wrenching piece by journalist Tatiana Schlossberg about her mortal struggle with leukemia is a reminder to all of us not to take life for granted. Every day is a gift.

💔 for Tatiana and her family. https://t.co/Ff4MAhHhUB — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 23, 2025

A stunning, heartbreaking and brave account by Tatiana Schlosserg. https://t.co/Rggk1odHiZ — Sharon Waxman (follow me on Threads @sharonwaxman (@sharonwaxman) November 22, 2025

A beautifully written and devastating read. https://t.co/JUb1TQZF14 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 22, 2025

I had my second child right around the time she did. I can’t imagine looking at my girls and thinking – knowing – they may not remember me. This broke my heart. https://t.co/7ahMCGXOpw — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) November 22, 2025