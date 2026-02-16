Taylor Swift Teams With Olympics to Celebrate USA Skaters as Real-Life ‘American Showgirls’ | Video

Taylor Swift partnered with the 2026 Winter Olympics on Monday to introduce Team USA figure skaters Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito in a new video with NBC set to her hit song “Opalite.”

The figure skaters representing Team USA are are being widely nicknamed the “Blade Angels” – a fun play on Charlie’s Angels.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to Amber, Alysa and Isabeau,” Swift began in the video. “Three American showgirls on ice who will capture your heart with their stories.”

She added: “They’re teammates and friends. They call themselves the Blade Angels, and tomorrow night they’re taking center stage when the show starts in Milan.”

Watch the full video, which charts the ups and downs and hard-won career lessons by the gold medalist hopefuls, below:

Let @taylorswift13 introduce you to the Blade Angels: Three American showgirls on ice. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/rj4K3v5T3F — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2026

The 2026 Winter Olympics have been enjoying a strong ratings boost airing on NBC and Peacock. NBCUniversal reported that the 2026 Games had already reached a streaming audience high for the Winter Olympics with 700 million minutes tallied up through Feb. 6. Saturday, Feb. 7 ranked as the most-watched Winter games presentation since day 10 of the 2014 Sochi Olympics with 28.5 million viewers. Saturday’s events averaged 4.1 million streaming viewers, and even reached a record 1.3 billion minutes streaming, marking the first time the Winter Olympics brought in over 1 billion minutes streamed.

Swift herself has enjoyed one record-breaking moment after another. She recorded the highest combined sale and streaming consumption numbers in its first week of any album since tracking began in 1991 when she dropped “The Life of a Showgirl” in October.

Per Billboard, the album debuted with 4.002 million equivalent album units, which includes pure album sales and streams in the U.S. for the week ending Thursday (Oct. 9). Album sales in total came out to 3,479,500.