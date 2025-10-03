Every Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Ranked

Taylor Swift hyped up her 12th studio album “The Life of a Showgirl” ahead of Friday’s release, saying the 12-track release felt carefully curated as opposed to a “data dump of emotions.” (Her 11th, “The Tortured Poets Department,” ultimately had a total 31 songs.)

Produced in partnership with Max Martin and Shellback, with whom she collaborated on “1989” and “Reputation,” Swift said “The Life of a Showgirl” was orchestrated with pop precision with some of the best in the business. This album is the shortest of her discography since her self-titled debut in 2006.

The release pays homage to the life behind the scenes of a showgirl, written as she was on her European leg of “The Eras Tour.” Her now fiancé Travis Kelce promised all bangers on his podcast “New Heights.” Keep reading to see if TheWrap agrees.

12. “Honey”

Swift is not a fan of being called “honey,” but she is more than comfortable with the love of her life redefining the word for her. The upbeat track is a sweet reclamation of the doting pet names, but other than that the song feels like a skip. Still, the track is an additional testament to Kelce’s unabashed love and adoration for the pop star.

11. “Father Figure”

George Michael’s estate gave Swift the greenlight to sample his 1987 hit of the same name for this album. Swift’s poetic lyricism elevates the song, which fans have theorized is about Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun. The singer says a younger artist trusted a father figure but in the end the said figure “pulled the wrong trigger.” Swift will admittedly hold grudges, even re-recording four albums to stick it the record labels, and this song further proves that point. The song contained impactful storytelling, but the level of banger-ness, as Kelce might say, is not as high as the other 10.

10. “Ruin the Friendship”

This nostalgic anthem may have had the biggest twist on the entire album, ending at her childhood friend’s graveside. Swift leaned on her storytelling in the pop song, telling her fans to kiss their best friends rather than live to regret it. The sweet tune made a sharp turn from childhood nostalgia to adulthood regret in the bridge as Swift headed back to Nashville for her childhood crush’s funeral, whispering “should’ve kissed you anyway.” Swifties also got another nod to the pop star’s red-headed best friend Abigail.

9. “Actually Romantic”

In this assumed Charli XCX diss track, Swift references an artist gossiping behind her back to her ex, seemingly referring to the “Brat” singer and The 1975 bandmate Matty Healy. The track goes on to speak broadly about how Swift’s haters are her motivators, and she finds the obsession over her flaws “actually romantic.” The track starts with a simple electric guitar accompaniment and expands into a produced track in which Swift reveals that s–t-talking is like dirty talk for her, so keep it coming.

8. “CANCELLED!”

Swift may have pledged her allegiance to best friend Blake Lively with this “Reputation”-esque track after a year full of lawsuits and subpoenas. The superstar has let us know that she likes her friends canceled and cloaked in scandal. Produced by Martin and Shellback, the song alludes to how it’s easy to love the pop star when she’s on top and easy to ditch her when she’s not, but real friends “with matching scars” stick around.

7. “Eldest Daughter”

This Track 5 may not have been made equally to the others in its company (see “All Too Well” and “My Tears Ricochet”). But as an eldest daughter, it earned some bonus points from me. The piano ballad intimately discusses the plights of being an eldest daughter with something to prove before Swift admits she’s not a bad bitch or a savage. The awkward incorporation of such slang undercuts what could’ve been a top track from the album.

6. “Opalite”

Kelce admitted this song was his favorite from the album, and it’s no surprise as Swift says the Chiefs tight end turned her sky to the color of the titular gemstone. This track is reminiscent of the bubbly pop from Swift’s album “1989” with a catchy chorus and backup vocals. The pop star confesses that her brother said she was consistently into trash guys but her mom knew that better was coming in time.

5. “Wi$h Li$t”

For Swifties who have wanted a happy ending for the pop singer, “Wi$h Li$t” revealed that her dreams may be coming true. Swift teased that all she really wants is a basketball hoop in the yard, a couple kids and a best friend who she thinks is hot — and maybe some peace from the public. Kelce may be the one to check off all of these boxes. Instead of the superficial things that she used to crave, she just wants the love of her life.

4. “The Fate of Ophelia”

The lead single from the album introduced listeners into the world of a showgirl with a catchy beat and complex lyricism. Alluding to Shakespeare’s tragic death of Ophelia, Swift says that her love, seemingly Kelce, broke her curse of doom. The pop star even pledged allegiance to his team and his vibes after admitting the NFL star was the only one who possessed the key to save her from descending into madness.

3. “Wood”

Swift teased bangers, and this one lives up to the hype. She threw her superstitions out the window after meeting the right man, no longer having to knock on wood. The track leaned into Swift’s steamier side, hinting at a double entendre in the title, potentially taking a page from collaborator Sabrina Carpenter’s book.

2. “Elizabeth Taylor”

This song contains as much star quality as its eponym. The sultry beat and production on this track encapsulate the behind the scenes of a showgirl’s picturesque lifestyle, which Swift admits is not as glamorous as it seems. Swift referenced Portofino, where Richard Burton proposed to Elizabeth Taylor and asks “Do you think it’s forever?,” hinting at her own engagement to Kelce. The track delivers on the catchy premise.

1. “The Life of a Showgirl”

The titular track fully encompasses the album’s messages and themes. Swift teased that she wanted fans to peek behind the curtain, but this song reveals that no one will truly know the life of a showgirl unless they are one themselves. Carpenter slots perfectly into the track on the second verse as a rising showgirl herself. Swift leaned into Broadway influences with the key changes and the bridge of the song, which detailed her demanding rise to the top. “The Life of a Showgirl” placed a fitting bow on the succinct 12-track album ending with archival audio from Swift’s closing of her record-breaking tour.

Note: Take all rankings with a grain of salt. Opinions can change with time and more listens!