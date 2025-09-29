Taylor Swift Directs Herself – Pretty Bluntly – in ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Teaser | Video

Be careful Taylor Swift, because Taylor Swift is a pretty blunt director. At least, that appears to be the case in the singer’s latest teaser for “The Life of a Showgirl.”

In a video released Monday morning, Swift revealed that, when her new album releases on Friday, fans will be able to get a special edition of it on “Summertime Spritz Shimmer Vinyl” (perhaps fitting that it’s pink instead of orange, considering it releases on “Mean Girls” Day). “The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd Is Your King Edition” will be available at Target.

In the clip, Swift directs herself, encouraging Showgirl Taylor to be elegant and luxurious in front of a giant version of the vinyl. The problem is, Showgirl Taylor isn’t quite getting it.

“What is going on with the posture? It’s giving ‘no, girl’ not ‘showgirl,’” director Taylor says. “What are we doing? Elegance! Charm! Not that!”

As Showgirl Taylor continues to try her best, the director turns to someone offscreen to complain about the cat hair visible on the singer, who famously has two cats she loves dearly (one of which she used to clap back at Donald Trump, in her endorsement of Kamala Harris before the 2024 election).

“Is there a school we could very quickly send her to?” Director Taylor asks. “Come on honey, this is show business.”

In addition to Swift’s album releasing on Oct. 3, the singer will have an accompanying theatrical event, called “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.” It will run through Sunday, Oct. 5, in AMC Theatres locations nationwide, along with thousands of other theaters, including Cinemark and Regal Theaters locations.

The theatrical event will include the premiere of the first music video from the new album, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, lyric videos for other songs and what are being described as Swift’s “never-before-seen personal reflections” on the new songs and album.

You can watch Taylor Swift’s full teaser in the video above.