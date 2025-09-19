Taylor Swift Sets ‘Life of a Showgirl’ Release Party Only in Theaters

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift is releasing an 89-minute “release party” event alongside her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” next month. And it’s only in theaters.

“Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” will be released on Oct. 3, the same day as her album. It will run through that Sunday. You will be able to see it in all 540 AMC Theatres locations nationwide, along with thousands of non-AMC locations, including Cinemark and Regal Theaters.

The theatrical event will include the premiere of the first music video from the new album, for the song “The Fate of Ophelia,” with other elements including behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, lyric videos for other songs and what are being described as Swift’s “never-before-seen personal reflections” on the new songs and album.

Ticket prices for the screenings, which begin at 3 p.m. on October 3, will run $12 before service fees or online booking add-ons. This is, after all, the singer’s 12th album and it contains 12 songs – at least before the inevitable expanded edition.

Tickets are on sale now at the film’s official website and on AMC’s website.