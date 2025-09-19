‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Bonus Feature Reveals How They Turned Ebon Moss-Bachrach Into The Thing | Exclusive Video

Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is headed home.

The introduction of Marvel’s First Family into the MCU arrives on digital platforms on Sept. 23 and physical media (DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD) on Oct. 14. Ahead of those releases, TheWrap has an exclusive clip from the bonus features.

In the clip, director Matt Shakman, actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach and the rest of the cast discuss the creation of The Thing – the craggy creature that Ben Grimm turns into after that ill-fated space journey that grants the other members of the team their superpowers. Perhaps most fascinatingly, the clip shows Moss-Bachrach in his motion capture suit, performing the role that will later be translated into a digital creature by visual effects wizards working on the film.

Play video

If you didn’t see “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” when it was released in theaters this summer, it followed the titular team – Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and The Thing, as they battle against Galactus (Ralph Ineson), a giant, planet-eating being that has come for their Earth (they are in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic dimension a couple of degrees away from the mainline MCU’s Earth). Zippy, warm and fun, “First Steps” was greeted with solid reviews and over $519 million at the global box office.

Other special features on the home video release include deleted scenes, a gag reel and an audio commentary by Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani.

Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” will be available on digital platforms on Sept. 23 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on Oct. 14.