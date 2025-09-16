‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Arrives on Digital Later This Month, 4K Blu-ray in October

Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is headed home.

The Matt Shakman-directed feature, which hit theaters this past July, will be available from digital retailers (like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home) on September 23. It will be available on physical media formats (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD) on October 14.

If you didn’t seen Marvel’s First Family hit the big screen this summer, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” followed the titular superheroes – Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), his wife Sue Storm aka the Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Sue’s younger brother Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and their pal Ben Grimm aka The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) – as they take on the villainous devourer of worlds Galactus (Ralph Ineson).

The special features for the home video release include a commentary track with director Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani, three featurettes (“Meet the First Family,” “Fantastic Futurism,” “From Beyond and Below”), a gag reel and five deleted scenes (“Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen,” “Fantastic Four Day,” “Subterranea,” “Birthday Sweater,” “Taking Turns”).

Additionally, there are special versions, like a Walmart exclusive Blu-ray that has a pop-up art cover and an Amazon exclusive version of the 4K with a custom magnet-front variant cover, five collector cards, and a special “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” #1 comic, making this (according to the official release) “the ultimate keepsake for fans.”

When “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” was released over the summer, it was warmly reviewed (our own review noted that “there’s a lot to marvel at” in the new film) and made more than $518 million at the global box office. Several of the characters are expected to return in next Christmas’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” which will feature Robert Downey Jr. return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villains Doctor Doom.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is available digitally on September 23 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 14. Flame on!