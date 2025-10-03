Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Album Impresses Critics, Divides Fans: ‘Bangers for Adults,’ ‘Dull Razzle-Dazzle’

Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” Thursday night, and the reactions from both fans and critics have ranged from rapturous praise to muted disappointment.

The album, which Swift co-produced with former “1989” and “Reputation” collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, is a 12-track return to loud and upbeat pop music for the Eras Tour singer-songwriter. Before it was even released, it had already become the most pre-saved album in Spotify’s history.

Notably, when Swift announced the album’s release in August, her fiancé Travis Kelce promised that the album would be full of “bangers.” While some seem to agree with the Kansas City Chiefs star, others don’t.

In its official review of the album, Rolling Stone gave “The Life of a Showgirl” five stars and wrote, “With her twelfth studio album, the musician shoots into a fresh echelon of superstardom — and hits all her marks.” NPR echoed that positivity, writing that “The Life of a Showgirl” reasserts Swift’s “ability to make irresistibly singable, danceable hits while sacrificing none of the conceptual chops she’d developed in her folkish, disco-y, Joni Mitchell-esque days.”

The New York Times had similar things to say about “The Life of a Showgirl,” calling it, “a catchy and substantive but unflashy album, it takes the songwriting intimacy of her ‘Folklore’/’Evermore’ era and renders it with more clarity and oomph.” Billboard had praise to heap on the album as well, writing that Swift has delivered “a collection of songs that are immediately engrossing and among the most affecting of Swift’s career, while also focusing on topics like Hamlet and suburban bliss. Call it Bangers for Adults.”

The Guardian‘s two-star review, however, called the album “dull razzle-dazzle from a star who seems frazzled” and remarked that it boasts a “distinct lack of undeniable hooks and nailed-on melodies.” The London Evening Standard gave it a low one-star rating as well and asked, “Is this really the same artist that gave us ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’?” Echoing those sentiments, The Financial Times wrote in its two-star review that “the promised bangers fail to materialize.”

Business Insider, meanwhile, split the difference, writing that “The Life of a Showgirl” has some of Swift’s “best songs in years — and some of her cringiest.”

The critical reception to “The Life of a Showgirl” has, in other words, been mostly positive, save for a few negative write-ups. The fan discussion online has predictably been more impassioned and divided. While some fans were quick to applaud the album, others torched it as “unoriginal” and “boring.”

You can check out some social media reactions to the album yourself below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR OF THE DECADE OF MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/Xoj0ckCNFx — acervo taylor swift (@taylor_acervo) October 3, 2025

Listening to #TheLifeofaShowgirl, and ‘Ruin the Friendship’ into ‘Actually Romantic’ is an iconic song pairing. She’s actually so funny oh my god. All I can see in my head is: pic.twitter.com/qL7zB4vHyR — Taylor Blunden (@finelytaylored) October 3, 2025

first time in the 18 years of being a fan …. i didn’t like a single song on the album 😭 (never knew i’d experience this in my lifetime). underwhelming songwriting, production bland. nothing encapsulates her concept either. did absolutely nothing for me … #thelifeofashowgirl pic.twitter.com/98HHeh0FNe — sic (@siciiily) October 3, 2025

taylor is creating music that is SO HER and beautiful and fun and precious to me, I LOVEEEEE being a swiftie — 🪩 eME!rald ❤️‍🔥 (@hushmirrorball) October 3, 2025

and last thing I hope this album finally clears out everyone who became a swiftie after folklore because the internet told them she was cool now and have been bitching and moaning ever since that taylor swift albums are written by and about taylor swift — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) October 3, 2025

every year a taylor swift album comes out and she goes roses are red grass is green i love travis and my haters are mean and her fans go Omgggggg the lyricism — zade (@zadtwt) October 2, 2025

Had to revisit the few songs I actually enjoyed from her previous works real quick bc #thelifeofashowgirl was worse than I expected im SORRY 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iESEk4r8vh — lokhlass 🫧 (@draghanite) October 3, 2025

This soft rock sound is such a vibe and so fresh into Taylor swift discography like CANCELLED is truly 180 degrees change GREAT — pop_insider 🤍🖤 (@PInsider_) October 3, 2025