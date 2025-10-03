Taylor Swift Compares New Album to a ‘Self Portrait’: ‘Just Feels So Right’

Taylor Swift took a moment to celebrate the release of her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” by penning a lengthy tribute on social media.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram and X as her new album dropped on streamers just after midnight (Eastern Time) on Friday. Not only did she upload a series of Las Vegas-themed photos tied to the album, but she also reflected on what it took to get to release day.

Swift kicked things off by writing a few verses: “Tonight all these lives converge here | The mosaics of laughter and cocktails of tears | Where fraternal souls sing identical things | And it’s beautiful | It’s rapturous | It is frightening.”

As she continued, the pop star made it clear she was very excited to share the album with her devoted fans.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right,” she further wrote. “A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max [Martin] and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait.”

Before signing off her statement, Swift told her fans that if they “thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain.”

Swift announced her new album back in August, when she appeared on fiancé Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast and confirmed the LP’s title.

At the time, Swift promised “bangers” would be on the album. She also said she intended to create “melodies that were so infectious that you’re almost angry at it, and lyrics that are just as vivid, but crisp and focused and completely intentional.”