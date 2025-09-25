Travis Kelce Can’t Believe He Booked Leonardo DiCaprio’s First-Ever Podcast, Either | Video

Travis Kelce was beyond starstruck during Wednesday’s episode of “New Heights,” as he and his co-host, brother Jason Kelce, sat down to interview Benicio del Toro and Leonardo DiCaprio in what was his first-ever podcast appearance.

Ahead of the filmed chat, where DiCaprio and del Toro promoted their new Paul Thomas Anderson movie, “One Battle After Another,” the Kansas City Chiefs player was visibly shocked when his older brother confirmed they’d be interviewing the A-list movie stars.

“What? How the f–k did we get these guys? What is this show?” Kelce pondered aloud in disbelief.

The football tight end – who is currently engaged to pop star Taylor Swift – clearly felt the pressure heading into the podcast episode, as he warned his brother that they had to be “a little more professional.”

He added, “We are in way over our head. This is f–king — I still can’t wrap my head around it.”

However, the Kelce brothers appeared to do just fine during the interview, especially after DiCaprio assured the cohosts that he and del Toro were novices when it came to recording a podcast.

“Our first podcast, fellas,” the Oscar winner quipped, though admittedly it was not del Toro’s first podcast. “We don’t know what’s going on.”

However, Kelce did set the bar low for DiCaprio and del Toro, as he promised that “New Heights” was “the most unprofessional podcast there’s ever been” at the start of their conversation.

DiCaprio and del Toro appeared to enjoy their time on the Kelce brothers’ podcast, nonetheless, discussing everything from their new movie to their experiences with Hollywood directors.

You can watch the full “New Heights” episode in the video above.

“One Battle After Another” hits theaters in the U.S. on Sept. 26.