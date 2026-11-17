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Thomas (Thom) Velde, who spent 27 years as head film buyer for AMC Theatres, died after a battle with cancer Oct. 31 in Rancho Mirage, Calif. surrounded by his family. He was 83.

During his nearly three decades at AMC, Velde played a central role in the company’s relationships with the film industry, negotiating distribution agreements with domestic and international studios and helping determine the movies that would reach audiences across the theater chain. As head film buyer, he worked at the intersection of Hollywood’s studios and the exhibition business, navigating the agreements and partnerships that brought films from production and distribution to the big screen.