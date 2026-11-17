Thomas (Thom) Velde, who spent 27 years as head film buyer for AMC Theatres, died after a battle with cancer Oct. 31 in Rancho Mirage, Calif. surrounded by his family. He was 83.
During his nearly three decades at AMC, Velde played a central role in the company’s relationships with the film industry, negotiating distribution agreements with domestic and international studios and helping determine the movies that would reach audiences across the theater chain. As head film buyer, he worked at the intersection of Hollywood’s studios and the exhibition business, navigating the agreements and partnerships that brought films from production and distribution to the big screen.
His responsibilities extended well beyond film acquisition. Velde also oversaw AMC’s Canadian operations and its real estate ventures, taking on a broader role in the company’s business as it expanded its reach and managed its theater properties. His work gave him a wide-ranging perspective on the motion picture industry, from the business of securing films to the operations and infrastructure behind theatrical exhibition.
After leaving AMC, Velde continued working in the industry independently, focusing on motion picture distribution and consulting. His clients included Microspace Communications and CJ America, allowing him to draw on decades of experience in film buying and distribution.
Outside of work, Velde was an avid golfer and devoted college football fan.
“Above all, he cherished his family and friends, who will remember his strength of character, generosity and commitment to staying connected with the people in his life,” his family said in a statement on his passing. “He was always willing to lend a hand and had a particular gift for keeping friendships alive over the years.”
Velde is survived by his wife, Deborah; his daughters, Andrea Ter-Velde (John McLoughlin) and Courtney Ter-Velde (Greg Horton); and his son, Sam Velde. He also leaves behind his stepsons, Matthew Castillo (Crissy Castillo) and Spencer Castillo (Claire Castillo); his grandchildren, Aubrey Long and Jack Long; and his step-grandchildren, Jackson Castillo, Sammy Castillo, Cruz Castillo, Bianca Castillo and Capri Castillo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Terwilliger, and his daughter, Jennifer Long.
Donations in Velde’s memory may be made to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation or the Motion Picture & Television Fund.