Home > Culture & Lifestyle > Culture

Thousands of Activists Sign Petition to Remove Casey Wasserman as Chairman of LA28

National gender-justice organization UltraViolet echoes calls from L.A. Mayor Karen Bass to remove the chairman over Epstein ties

Casey Wasserman
Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson and President, speaks at the LA28 Press Conference at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Women-led gender-justice organization UltraViolet demanded that Casey Wasserman be removed as chairman of LA28 in a petition signed by thousands of activists, the organization said Wednesday.

The petition called for the founder of his eponymous agency to step down from his post ahead of the 2028 Olympics. The petition, which launched Wednesday, had surpassed 5,250 signatures in just a few hours.

“We urge you to remove Casey Wasserman as Chair immediately,” the petition reads. “A person who enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s child abuse network shouldn’t lead the 2028 Olympics Committee. We don’t want someone who enabled one of the most notorious pedophiles of our time representing the U.S. on a world stage.”

LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass attend the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Aug. 10, 2024. (Credit: Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Read Next
Mayor Karen Bass Calls on Casey Wasserman to Step Down From LA28 | Video

This statement echoed sentiments shared by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass calling for the entertainment mogul’s removal after suggestive emails were leaked between him and convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

“No one who cavorted with Epstein and Maxwell should be allowed to represent us on a world stage like the 2028 Olympics,” said Elisa Batista, campaign director at UltraViolet. “This event is meant to showcase the best our country has to offer, not rehabilitate the reputation of a pedophile-enabler like Wasserman.”

The petition comes after several prominent names left Wasserman’s agency over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein’s confidante, Maxwell. Chappell Roan, Abby Wambach, Orville Peck and Laufey, among others, left the agency completely.

UltraViolet has been a leading voice in the “movement to hold abusers accountable and end gender-based violence,” the organization notes. They also played a key role in exposing the crimes of sexual predators like Harvey Weinstein, Bill O’Reilly and Andrew Tate.

Wasserman announced he will sell his nearly 40% stake in the company last week and that his agency will be renamed. Providence Equity Partners, which currently holds more than 60% of the sports and talent agency, said it supports the sports and talent rep’s leadership transition. People close to the situation told TheWrap that Wasserman has handed over the reins to Mike Watts and left the agency’s day-to-day operations.

The LA28 Olympic organizing committee supported Wasserman last week, deciding that he “should continue to lead” the org despite growing outcry over his appearance in the Epstein files. The board consists of figures like Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jeanie Buss, Kevin McCarthy and Jessica Alba, said in a statement Wednesday. O’Melveny & Myers LLP provided outside council for the decision.

Mayor Bass opposed this take, calling it “unfortunate” and placed blame on the other leadership. Bass also condemned Maxwell’s crimes as “abhorrent.”

Other local politicians, including L.A. County Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn and Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez, followed suit by re-iterating their stances that Wasserman should resign from LA28.

Casey Wasserman
Read Next
Wasserman Agency to Be Renamed After Founder Casey Wasserman Sells His Stake | Exclusive

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments