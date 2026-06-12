Tom Cruise Reunites With Spielberg Co-Stars Dakota Fanning, Colin Farrell to Celebrate ‘Disclosure Day’: ‘Nothing Better’

Tom Cruise reunited with his “War of the Worlds” co-star Dakota Fanning and “Minority Report” co-star Colin Farrell on Monday to celebrate “Disclosure Day,” calling the reunion “nothing better.”

On Friday, Cruise praised the legendary director’s new film in a social media post. He took a picture alongside Farrell and Fanning and holding a bust of Spielberg in front of a packed theater. He was there to kick off his summer of moviegoing with “Disclosure Day” and wanted to make sure people knew how much it meant to him.

“Nothing better than a summer Spielberg movie night in a packed theater with friends,” Cruise wrote. “Steven thank you for all of the hours of joy that you have given us in the cinema!! It has been a great honor and pleasure to have worked with you and to call you my friend.”

Nothing better than a summer Spielberg movie night in a packed theater with friends!



Steven thank you for all of the hours of joy that you have given us in the cinema!! It has been a great honor and pleasure to have worked with you and to call you my friend.



Congratulations to… pic.twitter.com/QrzGCAVcGp — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 12, 2026

He added: “Congratulations to my dear friend Emily and the entire group of artists that created this movie. You were superb. We all loved ‘Disclosure Day!!’”

Cruise is an alum of two films directed by Spielberg, as are Farrell and Fanning, who also worked with Cruise on projects tied to the director. Cruise and Farrell starred opposite each other in 2002’s “Minority Report,” while Fanning played Cruise’s daughter in 2005’s “War of the Worlds.”

TheWrap reviewer William Bibbiani called the latest Spielberg entry was the director’s take on an episode of “The X-Files” that wanted to believe a bit too much.

“’Disclosure Day’ is filmed with all the slickness of a first-rate 1990s action movie, back when big budget blockbusters were consistently made with personality and style, whether they made sense or not,” Bibbiani wrote. “It’s an incredibly polished film, so hey, to hell with having a coherent point. Who doesn’t like shiny things?”

“Disclosure Day” is out now in theaters.