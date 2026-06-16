Tom Holland Confirms He and Zendaya Got Married, Details Relationship for the First Time

Tom Holland coyly confirmed he and Zendaya did in fact get married.

In a new interview with Esquire, the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey” star touched on the AI images that circulated earlier this year of Zendaya in a wedding dress and seemingly other angles of the pair’s much-speculated wedding. All the heightened attention around the secretive nuptials came after Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach said on the Golden Globes red carpet that it’s “very true” that the wedding happened.

Holland was asked if he had to send some awkward texts to friends and family after the AI images circulated to inform them they hadn’t actually missed his wedding. The actor said there was no need because they “were all there.”

“That’s all you’ll get on that,” Holland added and quickly shut down any further questions about the private event.

Zendaya also spent press tours earlier this year ducking questions about the real wedding while addressing the AI images. While promoting “The Drama” in March, Zendaya explained to Jimmy Kimmel how the fake photos led to awkward conversations.

“I was just like out and about in real life and people were like, ‘Oh my god, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’” she said. “And I was like, ‘Babe, they are AI. They’re not real.’”

While Holland did not go deeper into his wedding, he did heap praise on Zendaya and how nice it is to be working with her on multiple movies coming out this year.

“Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” Holland said. “We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.

“So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her. But I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”

The two not only star in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” together but also in Christopher Nolan’s anticipated epic “The Odyssey.” The movies come out just weeks apart with “The Odyssey” dropping on July 17 and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” on July 31.