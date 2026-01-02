Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Jones Found Dead in San Francisco Hotel

Victoria Jones, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead early on New Year’s Day at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel, TheWrap has learned. She was 34.

San Francisco police told TheWrap that officers responded around 3:14 a.m. Thursday to a medical emergency at the hotel. At the scene, medics declared an adult female deceased. The case has been referred to the city’s Medical Examiner for further investigation.

In a statement to TheWrap, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the decedent. “Her legal next of kin have been notified,” the office said. “The OCME has no additional information to share or comment at this time.”

Authorities have not released a cause of death, and details surrounding the incident remain limited. Police said foul play is not suspected.

Victoria Kafka Jones, was the daughter of Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. She appeared in several projects as a child, including acting alongside her father in “Men in Black II.” She also had a role in his 2005 film “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada” and made an appearance on the television series “One Tree Hill.”

Tommy Lee Jones is known for a wide-ranging film career that has spanned more than five decades across film and television. He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “The Fugitive” and is also widely known for starring roles in “No Country for Old Men,” “JFK,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and the “Men in Black” franchise. In addition to acting, he has directed films including “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.”

According to court records obtained by TheWrap, Victoria Jones was arrested multiple times earlier this year in Napa and Santa Cruz counties on misdemeanor charges. The charges included use of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, domestic battery and elder abuse.

Reps for Tommy Lee Jones did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.