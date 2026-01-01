George Clooney Claps Back at Trump’s NYE Rant: ‘We Have to Make America Great Again. We’ll Start in November’

George Clooney is clapping back at Donald Trump after the president criticized him in a New Year’s Eve rant on Truth Social.

On Wednesday evening, Trump praised Clooney’s decision to get French citizenship as “Good News!” before attacking him for his support of Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. The actor, who is an outspoken Trump critic, notably urged former President Joe Biden to drop out of the race in an op-ed.

“Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote. “Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz [sic], Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat.”

“Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies,” Trump continued. “He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In a statement responding to Trump’s post, Clooney said: “I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November.”

The pair’s war of words comes after Clooney recently told Variety that he and Trump used to be friendly prior to the latter’s entry into politics.

“I knew him very well,” Clooney told the outlet. “He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I’d see him out at clubs and at restaurants. He’s a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed.”

In addition, Clooney criticized ABC News and CBS News for settling lawsuits filed by Trump last year for $16 million each.

“If CBS and ABC had challenged those lawsuits and said, ‘Go f**k yourself,’ we wouldn’t be where we are in the country,” he said. “That’s simply the truth.”

Clooney also condemned CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss for “dismantling” the network. Weiss has since responded to Clooney, reportedly inviting him to “learn more” about her work and visit the CBS newsroom.

Clooney’s decision move to France follows the “Jay Kelly” star praising the country and the lifestyle it offers his family. In an interview with the French broadcaster RTL earlier this month, he said that he planned to raise his kids on a farmhouse in France that they loved.

“Here, they don’t take photos of kids. There aren’t any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That’s No. 1 for us,” he explained. “We also have a house in the United ​States, but our happiest place is ​on this farm where the kids can ​have fun.”

Clooney has previously stated that he grew up on a farm and likes the idea of his twins growing up away from the noise and spotlight of Hollywood.