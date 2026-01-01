President Donald Trump mocked George and Amal Clooney on Wednesday, calling the couple “two of the worst political prognosticators of all time,” after their family was granted French citizenship over the weekend.

The president took to his platform Truth Social to spread in his words the “good news.” He praised the couple’s French exploits before speaking down on France’s “crime problem” and handling of immigration.

“Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote.

Clooney has long been an outspoken critic of Trump and a dedicated supporter of the Democratic party, writing an op-ed urging former President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 election.

“Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat,” Trump added in his Truth Social post.

“Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies,” he added. “He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics.”

The Clooneys move to France comes after months of the “Jay Kelly” star praising the country and the lifestyle it offers his family. In an interview with the French broadcaster RTL earlier this month, Clooney said that he planned to raise his kids on a farmhouse in France that they loved.

“Here, they don’t take photos of kids. There aren’t any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That’s No. 1 for us,” he said. “We also have a house in the United ​States, but our happiest place is ​on this farm where the kids can ​have fun.”

Clooney has previously stated that he grew up on a farm and likes the idea of his twins growing up away from the noise and spotlight of Hollywood.