George Clooney said he’s probably going to stay away from writing critical op-eds about the Democratic Party, particularly after his remarks in his “George Clooney: I Love You Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee” may have impacted Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 presidential election.

The actor sat down with Esquire in an interview published Monday and was asked if he thought the Democrats would approach him about writing another opinion piece. “I don’t think so,” Clooney said. “I think people have heard enough from me. I wasn’t doing it to, you know—I was doing it because I’d been a personal witness to things.”

As TheWrap previously reported, in Clooney’s op-ed, the veteran actor emphasized that he had been a longtime supporter of Biden and that he considered the politician to be a friend. However, he argued that due to his age, Biden was no longer the politician he once was. The op-ed was credited for contributing heavily to the growing chorus of Democrats opposed to Biden running in the 2024 election, which eventually led to [former Vice President Kamala] Harris taking over the ticket.

While he said he might stay from the political drama, he say that Democrats need to pull it together as a team in the midst of the Trump era.

“I do believe we get through these things, and if you think back to the times that have been really bad in the country—we’ve had them,” Clooney said. “I think ’68 was as bad as we could have had. Every city in the United States was on fire and rioting, and the capital was surrounded by armed guards to protect themselves. We killed Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy that year. There was the Tet Offensive.”

He continued: “So if you look at it, you go, We’ve been in bad places before. Certainly the Civil War. So we’re going to get through it, but a lot of damage is going to be done along the way because of where we are. And it is heartbreaking to see. And Democrats are gonna have to get their act together.”

“And they will,” he concluded. “Coming out of the Iraq war and all that is what brought us Obama—brought us a really good leader. And we’re gonna need it.”





