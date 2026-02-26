Trump Torches Robert De Niro Over His Calls of Resistance: ‘A Sick and Demented Person’

Donald Trump torched Robert De Niro as a “sick and demented person” on social media after the actor made calls to resist him.

The president took to Truth Social the morning after his State of the Union address to air some grievances – mostly with the lauded actor. He targeted De Niro for his latest diatribe and slammed him for having “an extremely Low IQ.”

“Trump Deranged Robert De Niro [is] another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!” Trump posted. “When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States.”

He added: “The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much. The good news is that America is now Bigger, Better, Richer and Stronger than ever before, and it’s driving them absolutely crazy!”

De Niro made his latest anti-Trump comments while on Nicolle Wallace’s “Best People” podcast. He was asked by the host if he worried about Trump’s “spiteful” nature and possibly becoming more of a target for him. De Niro emphasized he might be, but noted that “people have to resist, resist, resist, resist, resist.”

“I can’t afford to be afraid. Of course you have anxiety. You’re afraid. But you’ve got to get out. You’ve got to defy this. You cannot allow them to intimidate you,” De Niro responded. “They take your lunch money on a Monday. Don’t think they’re not going to take it on a Tuesday or Wednesday or Thursday and more. The bully in the schoolyard.”

He finished: “I want my country back. It’s time for us who’ve taken this country for granted to stand up and get rid of this guy. When you talk about the stakes of the election, it’s clear, it’s plain, the evidence is before our eyes.”

Trump did not just target the Oscar-winning actor in his recent Truth Social attack. He also went after Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib after they called out the president during his State of the Union address the night prior.

“When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized,” Trump posted. “When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible. They can only damage the United States of America, they can do nothing to help it.”