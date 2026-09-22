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Every Movie and TV Show Featured in the White House’s Trump TV Ad

The X post uses clips from “Breaking Bad,” “Family Guy,” “The Office,” “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” and a number of other iconic movies and shows

(Credit: Fox/The White House/X)
(Credit: Fox/The White House/X)
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On Monday night, The White House launched Trump TV, a 24/7 livestream of “top past moments, announcements and the latest and greatest” from the Trump administration, with an X video featuring clips from some of the most iconic movies and television shows of the last 30 years.

Set to a remix of The Buggles’ “Video Killed The Radio Star,” the ad opens with a clip of Aaron Paul’s “Breaking Bad” anti-hero Jesse Pinkman turning on his TV. What follows from there are clips of characters from other beloved shows and films either intently watching their television sets or demanding to watch their favorite series, all while the Trump TV logo plays over every scene.

Here is the full list of shows and movies featured in the ad:

  • “Breaking Bad”
  • “The Office”
  • “Seinfeld”
  • “Family Guy”
  • “The Dark Knight”
  • “SpongeBob SquarePants”
  • “The Simpsons”
  • “Modern Family”
  • “Hannah Montana”
  • “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • “Parks and Recreation”
  • “Drake & Josh”
  • “Friends”
  • “That ’70s Show”

You can watch the Trump TV launch video yourself below.

“Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can,” the White House captioned its X post announcing the launch of Trump TV.

The 24/7 livestream’s kickoff, notably, comes just a few days after President Trump announced he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House “effective immediately” over the outlets’ alleged “fake news” reporting on his administration. The three news organizations have since filed a joint lawsuit against the Trump administration.

Trump TV’s Monday launch quickly drew criticism from not just social media users but also public officials, including California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“First, Trump banned independent news from the White House. Now, he’s launching what is quite literally state-run TV to try drowning out the fact that he and his corrupt administration are failing the American people,” Newsom wrote Monday night on X. “This is truly autocratic behavior from a failed President.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 09, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. U.S. President Donald Trump will headline the Republican National Committee's first-ever midterm convention as he aims to highlight his administration’s achievements and rally support for GOP candidates just two months before the upcoming elections being held on November 3. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
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Alex Welch

Alex is an Audience Writer at TheWrap, based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2013. Before joining TheWrap in 2025, he worked as a critic and reporter for A.frame, Digital Trends, Inverse, IGN, Looper, and multiple other outlets. A lifelong cinephile, he dreams of one day being invited to the…

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