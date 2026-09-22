Every Movie and TV Show Featured in the White House’s Trump TV Ad

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On Monday night, The White House launched Trump TV, a 24/7 livestream of “top past moments, announcements and the latest and greatest” from the Trump administration, with an X video featuring clips from some of the most iconic movies and television shows of the last 30 years.

Set to a remix of The Buggles’ “Video Killed The Radio Star,” the ad opens with a clip of Aaron Paul’s “Breaking Bad” anti-hero Jesse Pinkman turning on his TV. What follows from there are clips of characters from other beloved shows and films either intently watching their television sets or demanding to watch their favorite series, all while the Trump TV logo plays over every scene.

Here is the full list of shows and movies featured in the ad:

“Breaking Bad”

“The Office”

“Seinfeld”

“Family Guy”

“The Dark Knight”

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

“The Simpsons”

“Modern Family”

“Hannah Montana”

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

“Parks and Recreation”

“Drake & Josh”

“Friends”

“That ’70s Show”

You can watch the Trump TV launch video yourself below.

IT'S LIVE. 📺🦅



TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place.



Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can.



📲 https://t.co/3KwWkBZ69m pic.twitter.com/g4v7n2J04s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2026

“Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can,” the White House captioned its X post announcing the launch of Trump TV.

The 24/7 livestream’s kickoff, notably, comes just a few days after President Trump announced he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House “effective immediately” over the outlets’ alleged “fake news” reporting on his administration. The three news organizations have since filed a joint lawsuit against the Trump administration.

Trump TV’s Monday launch quickly drew criticism from not just social media users but also public officials, including California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“First, Trump banned independent news from the White House. Now, he’s launching what is quite literally state-run TV to try drowning out the fact that he and his corrupt administration are failing the American people,” Newsom wrote Monday night on X. “This is truly autocratic behavior from a failed President.”