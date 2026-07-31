White House Continues Bad Bunny Mockery by Using His Music to Promote ICE Deportations

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President Donald Trump’s White House is trolling Bad Bunny by using one of his songs to score their latest video promoting ICE deportations.

In a new TikTok posted to The White House’s account on Friday, the rapper’s hit song “LA MuDANZA” plays over clips of President Trump fist-pumping and celebrating while others show people being handcuffed and taken away by ICE. The lyrics from Bad Bunny’s song play as “un aplauso pa mami y papi porque en verdad rompieron,” which translates to: “A round of applause for mom and dad, because they really crushed it.”

The captions for the video make a tweak, changing the translation to: “A round of applause for Donald J. Trump because he really crushed it.”

Trump and Bad Bunny have been clashing all year, after the musician was announced as the halftime performer for the 2026 Super Bowl. This prompted Trump to plan counter-programming featuring Kid Rock that would stream online simultaneously.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity or Excellence,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History,” he added. “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Bad Bunny has been equally outspoken against the president and ICE’s aggressive deportation tactics. When he was onstage for his Grammys acceptance speech in February for the Best Música Urbana Album award, he used his time to call out ICE. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say: ICE OUT,” the Puerto Rican rapper/singer said. “We’re not savage. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

“The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love, so please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love,” he further noted. “We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it — with love. Don’t forget that, please. Thank you. Thank you, God!”