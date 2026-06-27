Trump’s Great American State Fair Gets Dunked as Videos Show Low Attendance

Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair kicked off Friday on the National Mann in Washington, D.C. to bad weather, power outages, poor attendance, and, apparently, a Confederate flag problem. This prompted plenty of responses from both attendees and people watching from afar via social media. As one person put it, “This is pathetic.”

The New York Times reported Saturday the fair is missing key traditional elements often present at similar events (like butter sculptures, naturally), but there are displays promoting Turning Point USA and a portrait of Donald Trump.

Footage from Saturday showed scarce attendance on the lawn.

Wow.



Turns out people aren’t very maga after all https://t.co/51i3uYnB3S — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) June 27, 2026

Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who served in Illinois from 2011 to 2023, wrote on X, “Wow. Turns out people aren’t very maga after all.”

“Trump and his minions have never ever attended a real state or county fair. This is pathetic,” wrote one person on Bluesky.

Organizers have obviously never attended an actual State, County, or Town Fair.https://www.npr.org/2026/06/26/nx-s1-5869320/great-american-state-fair-trump-national-mall-controversy — Bill Fenstermaker (@billyfens.universeodon.com.ap.brid.gy) 2026-06-27T14:30:47.000Z

“Organizers have obviously never attended an actual State, County, or Town Fair,” a second person added.

Keep posting THE TRUTH. This “county fair” was another total debacle for Trump. Power went out, ferris wheel wasn’t running, dozens of “state expos” never opened because states wanted no part of it, food was outrageously expensive. Everything Trump touches is a failure. — TediZ (@tedizimmermann.bsky.social) 2026-06-27T13:31:19.038Z

“Keep posting THE TRUTH. This ‘county fair’ was another total debacle for Trump,” a third added. “Power went out, ferris wheel wasn’t running, dozens of ‘state expos’ never opened because states wanted no part of it, food was outrageously expensive. Everything Trump touches is a failure.”

“Does ANYONE really think Trump has EVER been to a county or state fair in his life?” another person asked. “This is another fitting illustration of how everything he touches dies including America’s 250th. It totally lacks soul & humanity, opting for made for TV visuals/sets & profiteering over a true celebration.”

The fair features booths that represent all 50 states, but some are not fully staffed. North Carolina’s booth gained national attention Friday after an apparently “unapproved image” depicting the Confederate flag was put on display.

“On Friday, we became aware of an unapproved image in a video displayed inside the North Carolina Pavilion,” a spokesperson for the booth said in a statement. “As soon as we were made aware, we immediately removed the video and began reviewing how it occurred. Our focus remains on celebrating America’s 250th birthday and North Carolina’s role in our nation’s history.”

The fair also ended early Friday due to rain, and Saturday’s events may be impacted by another storm.

But there was one person who gave the fair a glowing review: Donald Trump.

“The Crowd was incredible last night, packed to the brim — At least 45,000 people were there, with a huge Television and online audience,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday. “I wish we were able to have an even larger area, which we will be able to do on July 4th when I’ll be speaking again. The airplane flyovers and music were fantastic. Everybody stayed right until the end of my Speech because they loved hearing about a truly successful America. See you again on July 4th! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”