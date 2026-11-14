Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya Crack Up in Viral Interview About Being Stranded Amid FAA Ground Stop

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Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya turned an unexpected airport delay into comedy gold, going viral for an interview with a local Eugene, Ore., news outlet.

After getting stranded amid Friday’s FAA ground stop, which lasted roughly four hours the “Him” actor and the “Get Out” star participated in CBS affiliate KVAL‘s coverage of the outage over the disruption. Speaking with local reporter Gold Meadows, the two said they were about to head back to Los Angeles when they were forced to deboard the plane.



“I just want to thank God for FAA really protecting us, post-blue wave as well,” Withers said before joking. “But I feel like it’s really upsetting me and my home girl ‘cause if you can’t go to the airport, where the hell can you go?”