Viola Davis Refuses to Accept Target’s Apology Over Halloween Costume Criticized as Racist

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Viola Davis called out Target over its apology after the retailer pulled a children’s costume widely criticized as racist.

The Oscar winner responded to the corporation’s mea culpa, in which they acknowledged they “got this wrong,” in an Instagram post Tuesday, where she refused to accept their apology.

“Target, I do not accept your apology, and I do not believe that you understand the impact… the pain… the dehumanization of the above,” the legendary actress, who is best known for her work in “The Woman King,” “Doubt,” “Fences,” “The Help,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and “How to Get Away With Murder,” wrote.

Alongside her caption, Davis shared a screengrab of the costume in question, which was originally described as a “Kids’ Glows under Blacklight Circus Clown” outfit and featured a black-and-orange bodysuit with a hood that included a large, printed-on smile and small top hat.

However, as many online pointed out after the kids’ outfit was advertised on Target’s site, the costume was reminiscent of 19th-century minstrel, which perpetuated Black stereotypes and mocked Black people via its use of Black face.

“These images laid the foundation and the ideology for every atrocity that has been committed against my people,” Davis continued. “We MATTER!! You have shown us that you are not on OUR side.”

Davis’ statement came a day after Target took to X to apologize for the costume, confirming that it had been removed from its retail site.

“An apology from us: We pulled an offensive Halloween costume that should never have been part of our assortment. It is no longer for sale,” the company wrote. “As a company, we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry. We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners. Removing the costume is an important first step, and the company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.”

The apology was viewed over 92 million times by Thursday, prompting many responses, including some who called out the company for rolling back its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives under the Trump administration.

“Wouldn’t have happened if as a company, you respected DEI,” one critic wrote on X. “A diversity of thought and perspectives would have prevented this bs. Boycott Target forever.”

A representative for Target did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.