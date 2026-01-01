Where to Watch ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

See who’s performing and hosting the special holiday event this year

Raquel Harris
"New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" 2024 (Credit: Getty Images)

The new year is almost here, and several celebrations are airing on TV this week, including the annual “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.”

The five-hour special features a new lineup of events and performers to gear viewers up for the final holiday celebration of the year — and the party won’t stop at the stroke of midnight.

“You hear people say, ‘I’m honored and privileged to be working with a certain group of people,’ but in this case, I am blown away that I’m allowed to work with these people. This lineup is insane,” co-host Bert Kreischer said. “This event, which I was a very small part of last year, is so much fun. To be working with my buddy Hardy … it feels like I should be paying CBS to do this. I can’t wait. I hope I keep my shirt on, and I promise not to drink until the stroke of midnight, unless you want me to drink earlier.”

Check out who will be co-hosting alongside Kreischer, and all the viewing information you need to know below.

When does “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” start?

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” airs live on Wednesday, Dec. 31 on CBS. It will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST/PST for the first two hours and will take a break for news before it returns at 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. EST/PST.

Is “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” streaming?

Yes, “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” will be streaming live alongside its CBS broadcast on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

What is “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”?

Per Paramount+, “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” is a “star-studded entertainment special featuring high-energy performances from country music’s hottest stars. The five-hour special includes a traditional countdown at midnight, culminating with the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and fireworks.”

Who will be performing on “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”?

 Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Cece Winans, Bailey Zimmerman and more will be performing on “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.”

Who’s hosting?

Comedian and actor Bert Kreischer and country music star Hardy will host the event.

