Where to Watch ‘A Saturday Night Live Christmas’

Just as NBC aired a special “A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving” compiling a handful of Thanksgiving-related sketches, the sketch show will do the same for Christmas as the holidays are just around the corner.

Premiering on both NBC and Peacock, “A Saturday Night Live Christmas” will relive the favorite holiday sketches from across the years, including Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake’s “d–k in a box” sketch, Kristen Wiig’s robe sketch and Michael Bublé’s Christmas duet, to name a few.

And, of course, “SNL” will be back one more time this year for its annual Christmas episode on Dec. 20, which will see Ariana Grande host for a third time while Cher takes the stage as musical guest.

When is “A Saturday Night Live Christmas” special?

The holiday special will air for the first time on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 9 p.m. on NBC, and will broadcast again on Monday, Dec. 22, at the same time.

Is “A Saturday Night Live Christmas” streaming?

Yes, the special will hit Peacock on Friday, Dec. 19, the day after it debuts on NBC.

Is there another “Saturday Night Live” episode before the new year?

Yes. If you’re craving more “Saturday Night Live,” there will be one more episode of Season 51 before 2025 comes to an end on Dec. 20, hosted by Ariana Grande, with musical guest Cher performing.

How long is “A Saturday Night Live Christmas?”

Like the Thanksgiving special, the Christmas-themed special will be two hours long.