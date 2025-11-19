Ariana Grande Jokes Her Upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ Stint With Cher Marks ‘One of the Gayest Episodes’ | Video

Ariana Grande called her upcoming hosting gig for “Saturday Night Live,” where Cher will be the musical guest, “one of the gayest episodes” in the series’ history.

The pop star made the quip during her Tuesday evening appearance on “The Tonight Show,” where she told host Jimmy Fallon just how excited she was to hit Studio 8H alongside the “Believe” songstress.

“I’m so excited. I didn’t know it was going to be her until two days before and I almost passed out,” Grande shared. “I had no idea what to do. What an honor. Oh my god.”

As Grande continued, she highlighted how Cher’s return to “SNL” has been a long time in the making, given the latter’s last appearance was nearly 40 years ago in 1987. Though, the “Wicked: For Good” actress is no stranger to the “SNL” stage, since she previously hosted the show in 2016 and 2024.

“She’s the icon,” Grande further praised before joking, “This is one of the gayest ‘SNL’ episodes that will ever happen.”

After getting a big response from the crowd, Grande added with a laugh, “It has to be.” Fallon co-signed her sentiment by repeating back at her, “It has to be.”

Grande was referencing both hers and Cher’s respective statuses as LGBTQ+ icons, as they’ve both issued vocal support for the community throughout their careers.

Grande and Cher’s “Saturday Night Live” episode will air Dec. 20 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

Watch Grande’s full “Tonight Show” appearance above.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m ET on NBC.