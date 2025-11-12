Ariana Grande Does a Spot-On Lorne Michaels Impression for Bowen Yang: ‘Should I Stop?’ | Video

Ariana Grande had her “Wicked” co-star in stitches after giving a spot-on impression of the latter’s “Saturday Night Live” boss, Lorne Michaels.

The pop star, who plays Glinda opposite Yang’s Pfannee in “Wicked: For Good,” got on the topic of Michaels while participating in Vanity Fair’s lie detector test segment on Tuesday.

While Grande was hooked up to the machine, Yang asked the Grammy winner if she truly called Michaels on his behalf after a scheduling conflict almost derailed his participation in the “Wicked” movies.

Grande didn’t just answer the question, she full on channeled Michaels, doing his signature one-note speaking style while recalling their conversation.

“He said, ‘Hello, Ariana. What do you want?’ And I said, ‘Hi Lorne. Oh my goodness, I miss you. It’s so good to speak to you. I miss you,’” Grande recalled, prompting a big reaction from Yang. “And he said, ‘Yes, what’s going on? And I said ‘I would do anything if we could make it happen for Bowen to come be in ‘Wicked.’”

Before the actress continued on with her impression, she asked Yang, “Is this fine? Should I stop?” However, Yang encouraged her to keep going, noting it was as if he was at “30 Rock” himself.

“And he said, ‘Well, you know, he’s everyone’s favorite on the show and that’s why you want him to be in ‘Wicked’ so badly,’” she added. “‘And that’s why, you know, we need him to be in the show. But if you can work something out.’”

In all sincerity, Grande expressed her gratitude to Michaels for letting Yang take time to be in “Wicked,” despite his prior “Saturday Night Live” commitment.

After Grande joked that she couldn’t believe she had the confidence to make that request, Yang shared he was also surprised by the gesture, given they weren’t even close at the time.

Watch Grande’s impression in the video above.

“Wicked: For Good” arrives in theaters Nov. 21, 2025.