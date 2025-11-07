‘The Tonight Show’ Celebrates ‘Wicked’ Week With Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Appearances

“Wicked” is coming back to “The Tonight Show.” In the week leading up to the upcoming movie “Wicked: For Good,” which premieres on Nov. 21, the NBC talk show staple will be a hosting a week of “Wicked” themed interviews and special segments.

It all starts on Nov. 16 with a special post-Sunday Night Football edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” That installment, which will air after the Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the Los Angeles Chargers, includes guests Rosalía and DJ Khaled. It will also introduce a new segment known as “Wicked Beat Bit.” The musical moment is a followup to last year when “Wicked” stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performed a song about their movie. That less-than-a-minute-long clip generated over 228 million views and 20 million interactions across social media, making it one of the most watched “Tonight Show” clips of 2024.

On Nov. 17, Fallon will then be joined by three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in both “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good.” Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda, will stop by the next day, marking her 12th appearance on “The Tonight Show.” Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, who plays Madame Morrible, will then round out the notable guest appearances. Here’s a full breakdown of the week’s guests:

Nov. 16: Rosalía and DJ Khaled

Nov. 17: Cynthia Eriva

Nov. 18: Ariana Grande

Nov. 19: Michelle Yeoh

Earlier this month, Jonathan Bailey also stopped by the show to promote his role as Fiyero in the upcoming movie. Bailey was recently named 2025 People’s Sexiest Man Alive. New episodes of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” air on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT and are available to stream on Peacock the next day.