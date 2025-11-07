How to Watch ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’

The wonderful witches of Oz, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, will host a musical extravaganza to celebrate “Wicked.”

Just two weeks before the film’s other half, “Wicked: For Good,” releases theatrically, its stars are treating fans to some music early. The NBC special “Wicked: One Wonderful Night” will feature performances by the two female leads, accompanied by a 37-piece live orchestra, as well as full-scale ensemble dance numbers.

The trailer features Grande’s iconic Glinda hair toss, a sneak peek at a live rendition of “What Is This Feeling?” and the friendship duet “For Good.” Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Wizard, even played the keys at the made-for-TV special.

Keep reading for more details on where to watch “Wicked: One Wonderful Night.”

When does the ‘Wicked’ special air?

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night” will premiere exclusively on NBC. The special airs on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Where can I watch? Is it streaming?

It will be available to stream the next day on Peacock, Friday, Nov. 7

The special was taped in October at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in front of a live audience.

Who will be in the special?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will co-host the special taping and sing several songs from both “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good.”

Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (The Wizard of Oz), Ethan Slater (Boq), Marissa Bode (Nessarose) and Bowen Yang will also participate in the special.

Jonathan Bailey was not able to be a part of the special. A first look teased that Slater and Yang competed for the role of his understudy in a comedic bit.

Are they performing songs from “Wicked: For Good”?

The two-hour musical special will feature a slew of songs from both films. In the trailer, Grande and Erivo sing “For Good” and “What Is This Feeling.” There appears to be a teaser for Grande’s “Popular” with her Glinda hair toss.

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night” will also include previews of the film’s original songs “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble.”

Erivo will also perform a song accompanied by Goldblum on the keys. Yang, Bode, and Slater will perform a song together. NBC promised that the special will include additional sneak peeks of the film, comedic bits and large-scale production numbers.

Watch the teaser here: