Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey Drop Bonus ‘End Credit Scene’ Ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ | Video

Just like America, Oz runs on Dunkin’ … at least, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey seem to think so in their wicked good, new ad spot.

Ahead of “Wicked: For Good” later this month, the musical stars teamed up with Dunkin’ Donuts for a commercial to celebrate the chain’s Wicked menu — complete with both pink and green drinks and, of course, Munchkins.

Also starring Mary Sohn, the featurette shows the actors behind Elphaba and Fiyero crafting a special bonus scene that, in their eyes, could potentially serve as the end credits for Jon M. Chu’s follow-up film.

“The scene opens, dramatically, on a dark night outside of a Dunkin’. Elphaba enters frame, shrouded in a dark cloak,” Bailey begins, with or without the aforementioned cloak. “She scours the horizon before she enters the Dunkin’.”

“And then, Fiyero appears from behind her, holding a Wicked green matcha and Munchkins,” Erivo continues.

“Everyone thinks that you’re wicked,” he then notes, as she replies: “I know. But I’m actually just hungry.” At that, they go in for a kiss. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though the pair’s bonus scene will make the movie’s final cut … but it will be running nationwide this month.

“Wicked: For Good” hits theaters on Nov. 21.