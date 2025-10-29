“Wicked: For Good” director Jon M. Chu gave fans a snippet of what they can expect to see from beloved ruby red-slippered Kansan Dorothy Gale in Part Two.

While Dorothy is key to the “Wizard of Oz” story, Chu said she won’t take up much space visually in his closing chapter of “Wicked,” as the audience will never actually see her face in the second film.

“I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with,” Chu told People magazine, further mentioning that she isn’t the focal point because it’s “still Elphaba and Glinda’s journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of it.”

Chu’s decision stays true to the Broadway show as well, as Dorothy is only seen through silhouettes. That’s also what viewers gathered from the “Wicked: For Good” trailer; snapshots of Dorothy alongside her pals Lion, Scarecrow and Tin Man can be seen as the wizard tasks them with retrieving Elphaba’s (Cynthia Erivo) broomstick.

The trailer also showed that wedding bells will ring for Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey). Bailey also shared with People that the film will show how his relationships with Elphaba and Glinda have grown since the first movie.

“He probably was sent to boarding school at a young age,” the actor said, “and isn’t quite sure that he knows what real love is.”

“Wicked: Part 1” was based off the first act of Stephen Schwartz’s Tony-winning Broadway musical, and was itself nominated for 10 Oscars at the 2024 Academy Awards, ultimately winning two — Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Naturally, this year’s “Wicked: Part 2” will follow our favorite witches into the show’s second act, complete with two new original songs from Schwartz.

“Wicked: For Good” flies into theaters on Nov. 21.