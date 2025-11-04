Jonathan Bailey Can’t Stop ‘Giggling’ Over PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title: ‘Honor of a Lifetime’ | Video

Jonathan Bailey couldn’t hide his glee over being named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” during Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Host Jimmy Fallon was given the honor to reveal this year’s recipient and debuted the two new covers for the “Sexiest Man Alive” issue — which featured the “Wicked: For Good” star front and center.

After Fallon unveiled Bailey as this year’s title holder, the blushing “Bridgerton” star took in an oversize version of his cover, that had him bare chested in some ocean waves while looking head-on into the camera.

Bailey briefly celebrated by doing a little dance for “The Tonight Show” audience before scooping Fallon up into a hug. “I mean, it’s an honor of a lifetime,” he noted as the crowd cheered. “And I want to say, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so I could be here.”

“Every time I come here something more ridiculous happens,” Bailey added in disbelief. “Sorry, I’m still giggling.”

As Bailey went on, he revealed he received the “Sexiest Man” call while starring in William Shakespeare’s “Richard II,” noting he was “hollowing” himself out every night. So, he wasn’t necessarily feeling particularly sexy at the time.

“I was in the zone. And you go slightly mad when you’re doing [‘Richard II’],” he added. “So, the only thing madder than doing ‘Richard II was to be invited into this.”

Bailey, an openly gay actor, then took a moment to applaud PEOPLE magazine for their inclusion. “I’m sort of thrilled PEOPLE magazine have bestowed this honor on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man,” he said.

And it appears Bailey has already embraced his role as PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” as, when asked if he think others will treat him differently now, the actor quipped: “I hope f–king so.”

Watch Bailey’s full interview above.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.