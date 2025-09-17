‘Wicked: For Good’ Reveals Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s 2 New Songs

Good news: Universal has revealed the titles for the two new songs being added to “Wicked: For Good” ahead of the sequel’s Thanksgiving premiere.

Ariana Grande will get to sing “The Girl in the Bubble” as the penultimate track in Act II, while Cynthia Erivo’s song is aptly called “No Place Like Home.”

Unlike the songs from 2024’s “Wicked,” the Oscar-nominated actress’ new tracks will be Oscar eligible for Best Original Song. Director Jon M. Chu had already teased the new additions, but Stephen Schwartz has now chimed in about updating his 2003 stage musical as well.

“I’m especially happy that the soundtrack album for ‘Wicked: For Good’ has so much new music on it,” Schwartz said in a Wednesday statement. “In addition to two brand new songs, there is a lot that’s new in several other existing songs. So not only listeners coming to the score for the first time, but long-time fans of the original Broadway cast album will have a great deal to discover.”

Thank goodness.

Plus, Elphaba and Glinda are still set to perform a handful of songs from the musical for a live NBC special airing this fall.

“Wicked: For Good” and its accompanying soundtrack both premiere Nov. 21.