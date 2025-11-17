‘SNL’ Taps Josh O’Connor and Ariana Grande to Host December Episodes

“Saturday Night Live” has set the hosts and musical guests for its final Season 51 episodes of 2025.

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” star Josh O’Connor has been tapped to host the NBC comedy series’ Dec. 13 episode. He will be joined that night by musical guest Lily Allen. “Wicked: For Good” star Ariana Grande, meanwhile, is onboard to return to host the Dec. 20 installment of “SNL,” which will close out the series’ run this year. Cher will perform as the episode’s musical guest.

Ahead of O’Connor and Allen’s episode on Dec. 13, Melissa McCarthy is set to host the sketch comedy series’ next installment on Dec. 6. Dijon will serve as that night’s musical guest. McCarthy and Dijon were announced to be headlining the episode during this past weekend’s Glen Powell-hosted installment of “SNL.”

McCarthy’s forthcoming episode will mark her sixth stint hosting “SNL.” She won an Emmy for one of her past hosting efforts in 2017. Her episode will, however, mark Dijon’s “SNL” debut.

O’Connor is also set to make his “SNL” debut in December, while Allen’s turn as the series’ musical guest on Dec. 13 will mark her second appearance on the show. As for Grande, the Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate performer has hosted “SNL” two times previously.

Grande’s episode will, notably, see Cher perform on “SNL” for the first time since she made her debut on the NBC series in 1987.

“SNL” is coming off a string of episodes hosted by Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser and Powell. The latest season of the long-running TV staple kicked off on Oct. 4 with an episode hosted by Bad Bunny and featuring Doja Cat as a musical guest. The season’s other noteworthy hosts so far include returning “SNL” alum Amy Poehler and “Manchild” singer Sabrina Carpenter.

New episodes of “Saturday Night Live” air Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and stream live simultaneously on Peacock.