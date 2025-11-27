Where to Watch ‘A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving’

If you’ve ever wished you could compile the best holiday sketches “SNL” has to offer, NBC has you covered, for Thanksgiving at least.

“A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving” will put together the most memorable Thanksgiving-themed “SNL” sketches from over the years, which we assume could include favorites like Kristen Wiig-led “Thanksgiving Parade” for when she returned to host a Season 42 episode, “Back Home Ballers” starring Cameron Diaz from Season 40 or even a Season 2 monologue that saw Paul Simon perform in a giant turkey costume.

The special, however, won’t air on a Saturday, but instead on the eve of Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 26 on NBC. Get the full details on how to watch the special below.

When is “A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving” special?

The Thanksgiving-themed special will debut Wednesday, Nov. 26, from 9-11 p.m. on NBC.

Is “A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving” streaming?

Yes, the special will begin streaming Thursday, the day after its NBC debut, on Peacock, so you can enjoy the special on Thanksgiving Day.

How long is “A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving?”

The special is two hours long, and will combine a handful of Thanksgiving “SNL” sketches.

Watch “SNL” Thanksgiving Sketches:

For a sneak peek at what Thanksgiving sketches might be highlighted in the special, check out the “SNL” Thanksgiving YouTube playlist, which features over 50 themed-sketches.