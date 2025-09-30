Tubi to Simulcast Fox’s Thanksgiving Day NFL Game

Following the success of its Super Bowl LIX stream, Tubi is set to simulcast Fox Sports’ Thanksgiving Day NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

The 2025 John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. ET. Tubi will stream the game in 4K and feature local advertising from Fox’s stations. Last year’s Thanksgiving Day game on Fox was the most-watched regular-season NFL game of the year.

In addition to Tubi and the Fox Sports app, the NFC North showdown will be available to view across Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes.

Tubi broke a streaming record for the Super Bowl LIX during its game day takeover, reaching a 15.5 million peak of concurrent streaming viewers and a 13.6 million average minute audience.

Roughly 24 million unique viewers also viewed game day programming, including Fox’s Super Bowl LIX Pregame Show. The big game also attracted over 8 million new registered viewers, and total view time was up 24% compared to April of 2024.

The free, ad-supported streamer also recently surpassed 100 million monthly active users in June.

The Thanksgiving Day game will also mark a major test for Fox One, a new streaming service that launched Aug. 21 for $19.99 per month.

In order to appeal to younger users, Fox One will launch vertical feeds of short-form video clips with the most important news headlines and sports highlights. Fox One users will also have up to nine months of storage to record live events.

Fox’s direct-to-consumer CEO Pete Distad has said he expects Fox One’s growth to be “modest,” with a subscriber base in the “mid-single digit millions” over the next few years.