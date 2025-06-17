Tubi Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Users for the First Time

Tubi set some serious records in May. The Fox-owned streaming service surpassed 100 million monthly users for the first time during the month in question. Not only that, but Tubi also accounted for 1 billion hours of total TV viewership time, according to Nielsen.

That 1 billion number means that Tubi was responsible for 2.2% of total TV viewership during May. This is the highest overall percentage Tubi has seen since Nielsen first launched The Gauge report, which tracks monthly TV and streaming usage in the U.S.

“In the fierce battle for consumer attention, Tubi continues to gain momentum by offering something different: premium on-demand entertainment that is 100% free for viewers and 100% powered by ads,” Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, said in a statement to press. “Tubi is resonating with cordless audiences, younger audiences and audiences that dictate culture, define trends and represent billions in purchasing power. At a time when every marketing dollar counts, Tubi is becoming the essential platform for advertisers to reach essential consumers.”

Offering a collection of nearly 300,000 movies and TV episodes and 400 originals, Tubi has proven to be a hit among younger viewers. Over half of the streamer’s viewers are Gen Z or Millennials and 67% are cord cutters and cord nevers, according to the MRI Cord Evolution Study that was released in March.

Tubi wasn’t the only streamer that broke a Nielsen record in May. YouTube once again led the pack, accounting for 12.5% of overall TV viewership during the month. With that proportion, YouTube has now been the leader in overall TV viewership for the fourth consecutive month and has accumulated the highest TV viewership share for any streamer to date. And for the first time ever, more people watched shows and movies on streaming than they did on cable and broadcast combined. Streaming has long been the leader on the Nielsen Gauge report, but during the month of May it accounted for 44.8% of overall viewership compared to the combined 44.2% that represented broadcast (20.1%) and cable (24.1%).