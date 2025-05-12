Tubi Total Viewing Time Up 18% Following Super Bowl Boost

Tubi was one of the big winners of the Super Bowl. During the January to March quarter, total viewing for the streamer grew 18% compared to the previous quarter, and revenue grew by 35%. Tubi parent Fox Corporation reported those numbers during its earnings call on Monday and executives hinted that it may soon be profitable for the first time.

The Super Bowl aired on both Fox and Tubi on Feb. 8.

“We are really pleased as we see the progress of Tubi. There’s a solid advertising base where people continue to advertise on the platform, and there’s very healthy both direct response and partner revenue streams,” CEO Lachlan Murdoch said. “Tubi really is becoming a mainstream service across America.”

Murdoch also emphasized that Fox will continue to invest in Tubi. The streaming offering, which is designed to appeal to cordcutters and cord-nevers, reached $1 billion in revenue for the trailing 12 months.

“We think we built an incredibly valuable business in Tubi. So we don’t want to create a false hurdle for us in terms of profitability, but it’s sooner rather than later,” Murdoch said. “The business is on absolutely the right trajectory, but we’ll continue to invest in it for the near to medium term future.”

It’s been well documented that the streamer performed well during Super Bowl LIX. Tubi broke a streaming record for the Super Bowl during its game day takeover, reaching a 15.5 million peak of concurrent streaming viewers and a 13.6 million average minute audience. Roughly 24 million unique viewers also viewed game day programming, including Fox’s Super Bowl LIX Pregame Show. The big game also attracted over 8 million new registered viewers, and total view time was up 24% compared to April of 2024.

Previously, the streamer reported that it averaged 97 million monthly active users during 2024. Additionally, Tubi reported it accumulated 10 billion streaming hours throughout the year. Throughout 2024, more than 95% of Tubi’s viewing was from on-demand movies and TV shows. As for the streamer’s audience breakdown, over 34% of Tubi viewers were between the ages of 18-34, one of the most coveted demographics when it comes to television advertising.