‘American Dad’ Season 22 and ‘Fear Factor’ Revival Lead Fox’s 2025-2026 Schedule

Fox will be starting the 2025-2026 season with six new series, including upcoming drama “Memory of a Killer,” a revival of “Fear Factor” as well as the return of “American Dad!” and the network’s Sunday night Animation Domination block.

The news was announced ahead of Fox’s upfront presentation on Monday. Fox also revealed that this past season it ranked No. 1 among broadcasters when it came to the targeted 18-to-49 demographic and that it was the only network among Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC to be up year-over-year in the demo.

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, Fox delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment CEO, said. “Next year more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond.”

Altogether, Fox will be introducing a new drama, a limited series, two comedies, and three unscripted shows this upcoming season. This is in addition to the return of “American Dad!” to the network for Season 22, with new episodes planned for 2026. This comes after Disney and Hulu opted to renew its partnership with Fox around the series for the next four years.

“We pride ourselves on being the home of the best animation on television, whether it’s our legacy shows or our new shows. It’s kind of simple,” Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network for Fox Entertainment, said during a call with press ahead of the company’s upfront presentation. “We got a chance to have another show with Seth, and we took it.”

As for brand new series, first up is “Memory of a Killer.” Inspired by the 2003 award-winning Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer (La Memoire Du Tueur),” the drama follows a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer’s. As his once compartmentalized life begin to blur together, Angelo Ledda will be tested like he’s never before, especially when someone comes after his pregnant daughter. “‘Memory of a Killer’ is a redemptive story about a man who is losing his memory but gaining a conscience,” a logline for the series reads. The drama from from Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Whitmore and Malone also executive produce alongside Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment as well as Arthur Sarkissian, Martin Campbell and Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

“Memory of a Killer” will be joined by “The Faithful,” a six-episode limited series that will run over three consecutive weeks during the 2026 Easter and Passover season. The upcoming series is based on The Old Testament’s Book of Genesis and tells the story of the courageous but flawed women whose descendants would come to shape three of the world’s great faiths: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Specifically, the series will follow Sarah and her former slave Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah as well as Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah and Rachel. “The Faithful” comes from Fox Entertainment Studios and is distributed by Fox Entertainment Global. It comes from Carol Mendelsohn’s broadcast deal with Fox, who serves as executive producer on the event series. Julie Weitz (“Game of Silence”) and Rene Echevarria (“Carnival Row”) also executive produce. Both also wrote the pilot and serve as showrunners.

On the comedy side, “Best Medicine” starring Josh Charles (“The Handmaid’s Tale, The Good Wife”) and based on the British medical drama “Doc Martin,” will be joining Fox’s new lineup. The series follows Martin Best (Charles), a brilliant but blunt surgeon who leaves his career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a needy East Coast fishing village. The series marks Fox’s first hourlong comedy since it debuted “Lethal Weapon” nearly 10 years ago. From Fox Entertainment, the series comes from executive producers Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Howard T. Owens, Liz Tuccillo, Mark Crowdy and Philippa Braithwaite.

Finally, three new unscripted projects will round out the six new series coming to Fox this season. “99 to Beat” follows 100 contestants who go head-to-head in series of games. Anyone can win, and there’s only one rule: Don’t come in last. The winner will take home $100,000 in this new reality show hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews. “99 to Beat” is produced by Initial, with Natalka Znak, Claire O’Donohoe, Katy Manley and Lee Smithurst executive producing. The series is based on a format originated by VRT and De Chinezen and is distributed by Primitives.

A classic will also be returning with “Fear Factor: The Next Chapter,” the working title of the upcoming reality show. Advertised as being bigger and bolder than the original NBC series, the reality show drops contestants into an unforgiving, remote location as they face series of challenges and have to play a game of social strategy. The upcoming series is produced by Endemol Shine North America. Kevin Lee will serve as executive producer, along with Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman and Sean Loughlin.

The series has just been ordered, and presently it’s unknown if the reality show’s original host, Joe Rogan, will be involved in this new chapter. “We just ordered the series, and we are in the process of hiring showrunners and talking about hosts,” Thorn said. “Obviously, he’s a major talent tied to the show, but it’s too early for us to say how we’re going to move forward right now.”

“Fear Factor” isn’t the only reality show from the 2000s coming back. The fourth season of “The Weakest Link,” hosted by Jane Lynch, jumps from NBC to Fox for a celebrity edition.

“We saw a couple opportunities first get Jane Lynch back on the network. She’s amazing, and it works,” Thorn said. “But the other part of it is we saw an opportunity to have a celebrity game night on Monday night and have that as real strong counter programming in the fall. And so when it became available, it just felt like a signature piece of IP and something that could really blend in with our game shows.”

“Next Level Chef” will also be getting its first franchise extension in time for the winter holidays. “Next Level Baker” will test bakers as they create festive holiday treats in a series hosted and mentored by Gordon Ramsay. “Next Level Baker” will be produced by BiggerStage and Studio Ramsay on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global. Gordon Ramsay and Matt Cahoon are executive producers.

These new titles will join several previously announced returning series on Fox. On the drama side, “Doc” Season 2 and “Murder in a Small Town” Season 2 will return for the 2025-2026 season. As for comedies, this season will see the return of “Animal Control” Season 4, “Going Dutch” Season 2, “Bob’s Burgers” Season 16, “Family Guy” Season 24, “Grimsburg” Season 3, “Krapopolis” Season 3, “Universal Basic Guys” Season 2 and “The Simpsons” Season 37. Finally, unscripted returns will include “Beat Shazam” Season 8, “Don’t Forget The Lyrics!” Season 4, “Extracted” Season 2, “The Floor” Season 4, “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 24, “Kitchen Nightmares” Season 3, “LEGO Masters” Season 6, “The Masked Singer” Season 14, “Name That Tune” Season 6 and “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” Season 4. Additional series renewals will be announced at a later date.

Here’s the 2025-2026 fall schedule so far:

Monday

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Name That Tune”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Celebrity Weakest Link” (new series)

Tuesday

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Murder In a Small Town”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Doc”

Wednesday

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “The Floor”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “99 To Beat” (new series)

Thursday

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Hell’s Kitchen”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”

Friday

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT: Fox College Football Friday

Saturday

7:00 – 10:30 p.m. ET / 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. PT: Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday